Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: R. Kent Berkley
Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
seehafernews.com
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. More than 550...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lee Arlene Carlson
Lee Arlene Carlson, 75, of the Town of Forestville, died suddenly Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; and other relatives. Lee’s life will be honored with a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January...
Door County Pulse
Removal of Abandoned Tugboat Stalled
Though it was supposed to be removed on Dec. 4, an abandoned tugboat remains a fixture on the water near Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. The 143-foot-long Donny S has been moored in Baileys Harbor for over a year, according to Mike Kahr, who owns property nearby. Kahr has watched the boat being battered by storms and was concerned it would eventually end up as wreckage on the beach.
seehafernews.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Unveils Plans for New Facilities in Ashwaubenon and Allouez
Soon, the Green Bay area will have two more YMCA locations. The Great Green Bay YMCA has unveiled its plans for new facilities in Allouez and Ashwaubenon. The Allouez location will be located on the 17-acre site of the Broadview soccer complex and will be replacing their current aging building nearby.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 10, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 10, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Door County Pulse
Where is the Line? Defining Northern Door
It’s a phrase we use a lot on the peninsula in casual conversation, in county government deliberations or just giving directions. We use it so often that we rarely stop to think about what specifically we’re referring to when we say “Northern Door.”. I didn’t realize this...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
thebaycities.com
No Charges will be filed Against Shooter at the Trolley Station Apartments
On December 1st, officers were dispatched to the Trolley Station Apartments on Main Street in Marinette for a report of a female who sustained gunshot wounds. The female was in the apartment’s hallway, appearing to have gunshot wounds and a knife in her hands. A red substance on the knife was consistent with blood. They identified the female as 32-year-old Edwina Anderson. Upon arrival, police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, and they transported her to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area. Despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries. City of Marinette Police Detective Mike Kahles says, “A second 911 call was placed by Nicholas Smith. Mr. Smith reported that had been stabbed, and he thought he shot somebody.”
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
WISN
Troubled 'P320' linked to 6 unintended shootings in Wisconsin
There are new questions surrounding the scope of the potential danger for police officers in Wisconsin because of the service weapons they carry on their hips every day: the Sig Sauer P320. The questions are fueled by an internal investigation in Brown County, Wisconsin, launched after a shooting Wednesday along...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
wearegreenbay.com
Local 5 Investigation: A closer look at the Sig Sauer P320 firearm implicated in Hobart/Lawrence Police Officer injury
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News confirmed with police that the gun that wounded a Hobart/Lawrence Officer along WIS 29 was a Sig Sauer P320. The gun, which was his department-issued firearm, has been the subject of lawsuits over allegations of misfires. On Wednesday, the 7-year veteran...
nbc15.com
Manitowoc father suggested brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s killings
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
seehafernews.com
Additional Details Released Regarding Wounded Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer
The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department has released some additional details regarding the Wednesday incident where an officer accidentally shot himself. We already knew the incident occurred on Highway 29 near County Road FF during a standoff with a fleeing suspect, but now we know the officer is in stable condition. While...
WBAY Green Bay
Teen sentenced for killing 7-year-old boy appeals conviction
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The lawyer for a Mishicot teen filed a formal appeal Friday to overturn Damian Hauschultz’s conviction for the death of a 7-year-old boy who was in his family’s care. Hauschultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide after Ethan Hauschultz died from hypothermia and...
Door County Pulse
Eagles Fly Past Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Southern Door’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 30-point halftime lead Friday en route to a 94-40 Packerland Conference victory at Sevastopol. The Eagles, who capitalized on the Pioneers’ turnovers and made multiple inside shots with only one basket behind the arc, had three players score in double figures. Jared Hawkey tallied a game-high 31 points, Drew Daoust added 24 points and Taylor Schaefer scored 14 more.
Comments / 0