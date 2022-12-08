Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lee Arlene Carlson
Lee Arlene Carlson, 75, of the Town of Forestville, died suddenly Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; and other relatives. Lee’s life will be honored with a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January...
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married Man
Amber WildePhoto by(WISN) On one tragic day in 1998, a young woman went missing. For months, her family — with the help of the police — tried desperately to find her. It is now more than 24 years later without any trace of Amber Wilde.
Treasurer Appointed, Speed Limit Lowered in Baileys Harbor
Baileys Harbor appointed David Smith as town treasurer during a special meeting Nov. 29. He will be taking over for former town treasurer Lois Pluff, who resigned after holding the position for 20 years. Before retiring in February, Smith had served as chief financial officer for Koss Corporation and was...
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
Eagles Fly Past Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Southern Door’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 30-point halftime lead Friday en route to a 94-40 Packerland Conference victory at Sevastopol. The Eagles, who capitalized on the Pioneers’ turnovers and made multiple inside shots with only one basket behind the arc, had three players score in double figures. Jared Hawkey tallied a game-high 31 points, Drew Daoust added 24 points and Taylor Schaefer scored 14 more.
