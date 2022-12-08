ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Lee Arlene Carlson

Lee Arlene Carlson, 75, of the Town of Forestville, died suddenly Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; and other relatives. Lee’s life will be honored with a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January...
FORESTVILLE, WI
Door County Pulse

Treasurer Appointed, Speed Limit Lowered in Baileys Harbor

Baileys Harbor appointed David Smith as town treasurer during a special meeting Nov. 29. He will be taking over for former town treasurer Lois Pluff, who resigned after holding the position for 20 years. Before retiring in February, Smith had served as chief financial officer for Koss Corporation and was...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons

Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Eagles Fly Past Pioneers in Boys Hoops

Southern Door’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 30-point halftime lead Friday en route to a 94-40 Packerland Conference victory at Sevastopol. The Eagles, who capitalized on the Pioneers’ turnovers and made multiple inside shots with only one basket behind the arc, had three players score in double figures. Jared Hawkey tallied a game-high 31 points, Drew Daoust added 24 points and Taylor Schaefer scored 14 more.
STURGEON BAY, WI

