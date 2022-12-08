John Gurda talks about his new book 'Brewtown Tales: More Stories from Milwaukee and Beyond'

Read full article on original website
VISIT Milwaukee scoop on what to try in Brew City
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 WakeUp, Aaron Maybin talks with Ian Thompson from VISIT Milwaukee for the inside scoop on what's going on in Brew City. Valentine Coffee was founded on the premise that coffee begins as a fruit, uniquely evocative of a particular time and place. Valentine Coffee said they roast...
Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for whoever killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross, 41, Friday, Dec. 9 near 65th and Stark. Milwaukee police are looking for a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows. There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. A growing memorial on 65th Street...
Bomb threat, Patti LaBelle concert at Riverside Theater evacuated
MILWAUKEE - Grammy winner Patti Labelle was rushed off stage in Milwaukee Saturday night after a bomb threat. Patti LaBelle was performing at the Riverside Theater. A video captured by sunny_seokkie on Twitter shows what happened from the audience's viewpoint. LaBelle was speaking to the crowd through a microphone when...
New American Family Field restaurant; 'J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Monday, Dec. 12 that the former "Restaurant To Be Named Later" at American Family Field is being re-imagined – and will soon open as J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. A news release says the working brewery will feature specialty beer brewed onsite...
Solutions to simplify the holiday season
MILWAUKEE - From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are ALL feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. For more information, CarlyOnTV.com.
Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
112 animals rescued from Milwaukee home; 'every animal under the sun'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, Dec. 10. Executive Director of MADACC, Karen Sparapani, said she saw every animal under the sun - unfortunately, not all of them made it. "Oh, there's a goat…oh, there's...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' continues its reign at the box office
MILWAUKEE - ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' held onto the top spot at the box office for the 5th week in a row, earning another $11 million. In other headlines: A new baby for a Hollywood A-lister, a concert announcement and Woody Harrelson's latest project takes him to the White House.
Milwaukee animal cruelty investigation; alligators, more rescued
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an animal cruelty investigation and search Saturday, Dec. 10 led to one man's arrest and the recovery of dozens of animals. The search was conducted near 9th and Hadley. Police said 27 dogs and a "significant number of exotic animals" – including alligators, snakes, ducks and more – were rescued.
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
20th and Union shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 20th and Union that landed a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone...
29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
Metcalfe’s Market; getting a head start on the holidays
With less than two weeks until Christmas, there’s no better time to start planning your holiday meal than now. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Metcalfe’s Market where they have you covered with great ideas for every part of your holiday meal.
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
Jackson Jocelyn Hampel toy collection honors 7-year-old's memory
JACKSON, Wis. - Spreading Christmas cheer is what the holidays are all about, but for a Jackson family, it's hard to do without their 7-year-old daughter. Jocelyn Hampel died after a trip to the dentist, and her family is bringing smiles to the faces of other children this holiday season in her honor.
Missing Milwaukee woman, 2 children found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the critical missing alert for a Milwaukee mother and her two children has been canceled. Brianna Futch, 23, Bria Bray, 2 and Xessex Bray, 1, were found safe. There was concner after they were last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 near 76th and Congress. According...
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, remembered
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
Violence in Milwaukee, candlelight vigil honors victims
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's homicide numbers continue to climb, but there are a number of groups in the city working to change that. From a postal worker shot and killed on the job, to a mother and daughter's death deemed a murder-suicide, the city has experienced heartbreaking losses this week. "We...
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 41, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
Mount Mary 'Sister to Sister' brings generations together
MILWAUKEE - Two generations came together Saturday, Dec. 10 to share stories and skills in a new Mount Mary University group. A warm welcome and lots of laughter welcome any new member of "Sister to Sister." The group links students with nuns who live next door at Trinity Woods. "They’re...
