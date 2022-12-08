69th Annual Free Care Fund Telethon

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Meet the 2022 KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon Junior Co-host Taylor Roles .

Her mom, Kim, and sister, Sara, are grateful to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. "They genuinely care, and to have that kind of a facility in our backyard, we couldn't be more blessed," Kim said.

To help more kids like Taylor, donate here .

Thank you to our generous donors from AAA East Central!

Thank you to our generous donors from Consumer Fresh Produce!

Thank you to our generous donors from CPS Construction!

Thank you to our generous donors from Dedicated Nursing Associates!

Hoddy Hanna, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, sits down with KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon Producer Corey Martin to remember the incredible woman behind the Choo Choo Chow Chow program.

Thank you to our generous donors from Fraternal Societies of Greater Pittsburgh!

Thank you to our generous donors from GBU Life!

The UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation staff that keep the Free Care Fund up and running.

Thank you to our generous donors from Giant Eagle!

Thank you to our generous donors from Guardian Protection Services!

Thank you to our generous donors from the Mad Viking Beard Club!

Thank you to our generous donors from McKamish, Inc.!

Remembering Albert Lexie, the shoe shine guy ! He made the kids at UPMC Children's Hospital his life.

Jackson Hawkins, 4, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, is helping us, UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, the Neighborhood Ford Store and Eat n' Park raffle off a truck to a lucky winner!

Meet Jackson here ! This kid is a fighter.

Thank you to our generous donors from Michael Baker International!

Thank you to our generous donors from Mosites Construction!

Thank you to our generous donor state Sen. Wayne Fontana!

A look behind the scenes at the KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon!

Thank you to our generous donors from Mediterra Bakehouse!

Thank you to our generous donors from Penn United Technologies, Inc.!

Thank you to our generous donors from Pittsburgh Magazine and 84 Lumber!

Thank you to our generous donors from Seneca Resources Company, LLC!

Thank you to our generous donors from The Betres Group of Hallmark!

Thank you to our generous donors -- the Streiff family! Every year, we remember their young son, Preston.

Thank you to our generous donors from The Yard Restaurant Group!

Thank you to our generous donors from Thiel College's Phi Theta Phi Fraternity!

Thank you to our generous donors from Turner Construction Company.