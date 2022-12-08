ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

69th Annual Free Care Fund Telethon

By Heather Lang
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4gkP_0jc2CgH300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsb8j_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Meet the 2022 KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon Junior Co-host Taylor Roles .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BuC7_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Her mom, Kim, and sister, Sara, are grateful to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.  "They genuinely care, and to have that kind of a facility in our backyard, we couldn't be more blessed," Kim said.

To help more kids like Taylor, donate here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWv0R_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from AAA East Central!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atBRR_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Consumer Fresh Produce!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGSKI_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from CPS Construction!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYjkF_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Dedicated Nursing Associates!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yo05_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Hoddy Hanna, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, sits down with KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon Producer Corey Martin to remember the incredible woman behind the Choo Choo Chow Chow program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzfK1_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Fraternal Societies of Greater Pittsburgh!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPEr8_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from GBU Life!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZBZn_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation staff that keep the Free Care Fund up and running.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Giant Eagle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c26Um_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Guardian Protection Services!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YD3jh_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from the Mad Viking Beard Club!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjtXc_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from McKamish, Inc.!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnJ2C_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Remembering Albert Lexie, the shoe shine guy ! He made the kids at UPMC Children's Hospital his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPOTp_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation)

Jackson Hawkins, 4, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, is helping us, UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, the Neighborhood Ford Store and Eat n' Park raffle off a truck to a lucky winner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhD82_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation)

Meet Jackson here ! This kid is a fighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYJ33_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Michael Baker International!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mlVb_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Mosites Construction!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9NgW_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donor state Sen. Wayne Fontana!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WR7t_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A look behind the scenes at the KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgP0A_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Mediterra Bakehouse!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjCOc_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Penn United Technologies, Inc.!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikq8I_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Pittsburgh Magazine and 84 Lumber!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3eWR_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Seneca Resources Company, LLC!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUPR5_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from The Betres Group of Hallmark!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVrTg_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors -- the Streiff family! Every year, we remember their young son, Preston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sV8I0_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from The Yard Restaurant Group!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N00oi_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Thiel College's Phi Theta Phi Fraternity!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBdDG_0jc2CgH300
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Thank you to our generous donors from Turner Construction Company.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh. 
SEWICKLEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire spreads through 2 row houses in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that spread to two homes in Lawrenceville on Monday morning.Fire crews were called in just before 8:40 a.m. to Carnegie Street.A contractor working on the row houses was the first to see the smoke and called for help, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.The fire spread through two homes, Public Safety said. Both homes were unoccupied and there were no injuries.The Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

People experiencing homeless have deadline to vacate encampment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A patch of greenspace off Stockton Avenue on the North Side has become the largest homeless encampment in Pittsburgh.It has grown through the summer and become a small city itself. Over the past few weeks, social workers have tried to coax those who camp there to avail themselves of shelter at the newly opened Second Avenue Commons in Downtown Pittsburgh. Now the city has posted the site with signs telling those who remain to clear out.Come Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Works crews will descend on the site to clean up any abandoned tents and garbage. In early...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: December 12, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsPittsburgh CLOPittsburgh Cultural TrustAllegheny County Library Association's Books & BeyondSpark BooksFine Wines & Good SpiritsGrandview BakeryLuvOJunk on Instagram  Dave Kuiawa's Sparkling WinesMartini and Rossi AstiOn sale this month for $12.99 Tenuta di Collalbrigo Prosecco Superiore Conegliano Valdobbiadene Brut Non Vintage  Chairman's Selection for $13.99Freixenet X-Dry CavaOn sale this month for $12.99 Gloria Ferrer Gloria Brut Rose Carneros 2017 $24.99Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne On sale this month for $34.99 Pittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multicultural food festival takes place in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A multicultural food festival wrapped up in Pittsburgh Sunday evening.Volunteers prepared and served authentic dishes from cultures around the world, including Vietnamese spring rolls, Haitian patties, and Korean kimchi.The event was thrown to celebrate the city's culturally diverse community.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A second fracking site could be coming to Murrysville.The Tribune-Review reports oil and gas company, Olympus Energy, wants to build another well pad off Logans Ferry Road near the border of Murrysville and Plum.It already operates the Titan well pad in the area.There was a public hearing about the proposal this week. A lawyer for the company said it would meet all the conditions imposed on the other well pad. That includes getting a waiver for exceeding noise regulations.A vote on the proposal is set to happen later this month.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Roosevelt Building fire: 1 person dead, 2 first responders injured in downtown fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person died and a resident, medic and firefighter were all injured in an overnight fire in Downtown Pittsburgh. The flames sparked in an apartment on the 12th floor of the Roosevelt Building. Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones says a female was pronounced dead at the scene in a stairwell below the floor the fire was on. He said she was not trapped, but couldn't come all the way down the steps. "She was below the fire floor itself, she couldn't come all the way down the steps," Jones said. "EMS went up to meet her, doctors went up to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh changes adoption hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is changing its adoption hours, saying it's seeing an increase in animal intakes. The organization said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. Appointments will no longer be needed for adoptions at the East Side or North Side locations on Sundays. HARP is now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. HARP cited a number of factors contributing to an increase in animal intakes. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. Animals up for adoption can be found at humaneanimalrescue.org. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arlington Heights community fed up with illegal dumping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property."We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property. "It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said."This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Marines help to pack a plane with toys for children in need

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - U.S. Marine Corps representatives helped fill a plane with hundreds of holiday gifts for children on Friday. The goal was to pack an entire King Air twin-engine aircraft to capacity with toys on the campus of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.It was part of the organization's Toys for Tots initiative and is the third year for the pack-a-plane event. Students and staff all cherish this event as a tradition at the school."No program anywhere in the country could do this without the generosity of this facility, the students, the faculty, the staff and businesses and individuals all across the country," said Andy Burch, the assistant coordinator of the Allegheny County detachment of the Marine Corps.  Toys for Tots works to collect new, unwrapped toys during the holiday season to give to children who are less fortunate. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gabriel's Shoe Repair in Pittsburgh to close after nearly 50 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKD) — Gabriel's Shoe Repair in Downtown Pittsburgh is set to close this month after nearly 50 years in business.The 81-year-old proprietor, Gabriel Fontana, who himself is a Pittsburgh institution, says that he is ready to retire.Fontana has been working on shoes almost his entire life. Growing up in Italy in the aftermath of World War II, Fontana's childhood was spent going to school and learning the cobbling trade, a trade that would enable him to emigrate to the United States and land in Pittsburgh, a city he very much loves."It's a quiet city," Fontana said. "There's not too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lighting upgrade means overnight closures on Rachel Carson Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Around here we call them the sister bridges. The structures are approaching their 100th birthday and they will get there with just about everything new."It's an exciting process and these are historic structures, and we want to show them off," Allegheny County Public Works Director Stephen Shanley. "The only trio of identical bridges in the world."The final touch is some pretty significant lighting, Shanley said."The number of lights will be putting on is 1080 lighting fixtures, and they contain 601,440 individual LED lights," he said.We're not just talking about a few spotlights; these are artistic images of...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of breaking into Squirrel Hill home, taking jewelry and clothes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of breaking into a Squirrel Hill home while the owners were on vacation turned himself in to police on burglary charges. Detectives said they were called to a burglary at a home on Pocusset Street on Nov. 27. According to police, when the homeowners got back from vacation, they found a side door was open and several items like jewelry, watches and clothing were missing. Police got a search warrant to look through the house and try to find a possible suspect. Investigators said their search led them to 21-year-old Andrew Clinton of Pittsburgh, who turned himself in to police on Friday. Clinton is facing charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 man transported to hospital after shooting in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - One man was transported to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Homestead Sunday afternoon.Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting at East 16th Avenue and McClure Street intersection just before 3 p.m. First responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his shoulder as well as upper and lower extremities, per an official release from the department.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds, mid-40s on tap for Steelers game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winter weather advisory is in place for Somerset County until 10 a.m. Sunday for freezing rain.Rain showers are moving out and temperatures are above the freezing mark for many. Today will be cloudy for the Steelers game with highs in the mid-40s and light winds.We dry out for the start of the work week with highs near normal in the low 40s with the most sunshine on Tuesday.The exact timing for our next round of wintry weather is still uncertain but it doesn't look to be all snow. Right now, it'll be a mix late Wednesday, all rain Thursday for Pittsburgh and then rain to snow once again Thursday night through Friday. This is still a week away, so things can and will change. Timing and temperatures will be the biggest factor. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing victim speaks after suspect taken into US custody

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - On Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was carrying 259 people from London to New York. It never made it to that final destination.A bomb, placed inside the plane, went off over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone on board and an additional 11 people on the ground.Nearly 200 victims were from the United States. One of those victims, Beth Ann Johnson, 21, was from Greensburg.She was a senior at Seton Hill University and finishing up a semester abroad in London. Her parents, Glenn and Carole Johnson said she was flying home for Christmas. They planned to...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Giant Eagle over masks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by customers against Giant Eagle over mask requirements.The lawsuits were filed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the judge declared the lawsuits moot because the grocery chain has since dropped its mandate.The suits claimed Giant Eagle ignored health claims, forcing people to wear masks while shopping. But Giant Eagle has since dropped that requirement, and many plaintiffs told the judge they have been back shopping without masks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy