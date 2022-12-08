69th Annual Free Care Fund Telethon
Meet the 2022 KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon Junior Co-host Taylor Roles .
Her mom, Kim, and sister, Sara, are grateful to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. "They genuinely care, and to have that kind of a facility in our backyard, we couldn't be more blessed," Kim said.
To help more kids like Taylor, donate here .
Hoddy Hanna, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, sits down with KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon Producer Corey Martin to remember the incredible woman behind the Choo Choo Chow Chow program.
The UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation staff that keep the Free Care Fund up and running.
Remembering Albert Lexie, the shoe shine guy ! He made the kids at UPMC Children's Hospital his life.
Jackson Hawkins, 4, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, is helping us, UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, the Neighborhood Ford Store and Eat n' Park raffle off a truck to a lucky winner!
Meet Jackson here ! This kid is a fighter.
A look behind the scenes at the KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon!
Thank you to our generous donors -- the Streiff family! Every year, we remember their young son, Preston.
