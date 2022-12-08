ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado to receive over $170 million to bring high-speed internet to 18,000 households

By By HANNAH METZGER
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scHCV_0jc2CbrQ00

The U.S. Department of the Treasury approved Colorado’s plan to invest $170.8 million of federal funds to expand broadband infrastructure, bringing high-speed internet access to 18,000 households and businesses throughout the state.

This investment comes two months after Colorado released an ambitious plan to close the state’s digital divide, connecting 99% of Colorado households to high-speed internet in the next five years. With this award, approximately 15% of Colorado locations that currently lack high-speed internet access will be connected, according to state estimates.

The $170.8 million will come from the $10-billion federal Capital Projects Fund created by the American Rescue Plan Act, funding government projects that enable work, education and health monitoring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic was a national teaching moment on how essential it is for there to be affordable, high-speed internet — not just in schools, not just in libraries — but in every single home and small business in the United States,” said Gene Sperling, American Rescue Plan coordinator and senior advisor to President Joe Biden. “If you did not have affordable and strong enough broadband (for remote work and school), you did not have access to full educational and economic opportunity.”

Colorado will add to 24 other states that have been approved to invest over $3.2 billion in expanding high-speed internet access through the Capital Projects Fund, reaching more than 765,000 locations.

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis joined Sperling and other White House officials in announcing the new broadband funding for Colorado — as well as $117 million for broadband funding in New Mexico that the state estimates will connect 40,611 households and businesses to high-speed internet.

Colorado seeks FDA approval for cost-saving plan to import prescription drugs from Canada

"The $170.8 million for Colorado will really go a long way, and we are ready to hit the ground running,” Polis said. “I want to make sure that Coloradans, no matter where they live, can launch and operate a business, can learn, can get the healthcare they need. Whether you’re in Pueblo, Montrose, Sterling, Denver, Walden or anywhere in our state, you should have the ability to live and work and thrive.”

Colorado will distribute the $170.8 million through the Advance Colorado Broadband grant program — a competitive grant program for internet providers serving households, businesses, community anchor institutions and agricultural operations that lack access to reliable broadband. The grant program will prioritize projects that connect areas of the state with the lowest levels internet service.

The program is designed to bring locations with broadband that can’t meet 25/3 Mbps up to speeds of 100/100 Mbps. All internet providers funded by the program will receive a subsidy to lower internet costs for low-income families by up to $30 per month, through the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

The $170.8 million makes up 100% of the dollars designated for Colorado through the Capital Projects Fund. The funds must be spent before the end of 2026, federal officials said.

Xcel Energy making a big push for more renewables

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

CVS, Walgreens to pay $10.7 billion in opioid settlement led by Colorado, other states

CVS, Walgreens and over a dozen states have finalized a settlement for the drug store chains to pay $10.7 billion to resolve claims that they contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. Colorado is set to receive more than $150 million of the settlement money, state Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Monday. Weiser led the negotiations on the settlement framework, along with attorneys general from 17 other states. “The companies...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

'An American success story': Nina Wang formally sworn in as history-making federal judge

Colorado's newest federal judge, Nina Y. Wang, has a quote taped on her courtroom bench from the memoir of American lawyer and social justice advocate Bryan Stevenson. "I've come to believe that the true measure of our commitment to justice, the character of our society, our commitment to the rule of law, fairness, and equality cannot be measured by how we treat the rich, the powerful, the privileged, and the respected among us," the excerpt reads. "The true measure of our character is how we treat the poor, the disfavored, the accused, the incarcerated, and the condemned."
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Warning for post-Republican Colorado | CALDARA

Moses wandered the desert for 40 years. Looks like the Colorado Republican Party might do the same. That doesn’t mean conservative, libertarian and limited government policies can’t advance while the state GOP stares at its navel for a generation. The “Boot Barn Rebellion” that happened the other week...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Sentiment, not science ushers in the wolves

The biggest problem with the just-released draft plan for reintroducing wolves into Colorado’s wilds? It’s takeaway No. 5, in the condensed summary of the plan in Friday’s Gazette:. “Wolves will only be released west of the Continental Divide.”. How disappointing. Why not release these elegant, iconic yet...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Two people caught in separate avalanches in Colorado

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) two people were caught in separate avalanches on Saturday, following warnings from the center about dangerous avalanche conditions around the state. The first slide occurred near Jones Pass in the Front Range, on a southeast-facing slope, and involved a skier. A snowmobiler...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Georgia on my mind | HUDSON

Earlier this year I stumbled across one of those factoids that seems surprising yet appears to be true. Atlanta is the second-largest black majority metropolis on the planet, trailing only Lagos, Nigeria. This leapt to mind as I awaited election results confirming Georgia’s re-election of Rev. Raphael Warnock to a full, six-year Senate term. The demographic contrast between the two crowds attending watch parties could not have been more obvious. Warnock’s supporters were young and predominantly black, together with a sizable fraction of whites with a mix of hijabs and turbans, Asian shirt-jackets and Latino embroidery. Herschel Walker’s fans were a full generation or two older, almost exclusively white, appareled in dungarees and sweatpants.
GEORGIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy