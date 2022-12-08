Read full article on original website
Life After Stroke: 5 tips for recovery and daily living
(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
neurologylive.com
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
Next Avenue
End of Life Care for People with Developmental Disabilities
Why talking about this taboo subject with your loved one early on is important. Planning for our own death or that of a loved one is difficult. According to a survey by The Conversation Project, 92% of us think it's important to discuss our end-of-life wishes.Yet only one-third of us do so.
UC Davis breakthrough dog cancer trial provides promising link for humans
SACRAMENTO -- Could man's best friend ultimately help find a cure for cancer? Researchers at UC Davis think so. Doctors for humans linked hands with doctors for animals, hoping their groundbreaking study on new cancer treatment in dogs will one day save the lives of people. It stems from a unique collaboration in comparative oncology between researchers at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center for Companion Animal Health. Thanks to cutting-edge research, the success story of one local dog could mean much more in the fight for a cure. The 9-year-old bullmastiff and pitbull mix named Tyson lives...
momcollective.com
Supporting Families with Autism Spectrum Disorder During the Holidays
We are proud to partner with BlueSprig, to bring you sponsored content about relevant Autism Spectrum Disorder resources pertinent to Central Florida families. For families with Autism Spectrum Disorder children, the holidays can be a complicated time. For many, the idea of gathering with friends and family is a welcome one, but they may worry about ensuring gatherings are comfortable for their ASD child.
neurologylive.com
Need for Increased Multidisciplinary Study of Newborn and Infant Sleep in Epilepsy: Renee Shellhaas, MD, MS, FAES
The professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis spoke about the field of newborn sleep and epilepsy based on a special lecture from the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “Newborn and infant sleep is really a field that's...
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
Autism and occupational therapy: developmental skills improved through OT services
Occupational therapy is often recommended for children on the autism spectrum. Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) commonly struggle with developmental skills that occupational therapists address. But what skills do OTs work on, and what intervention strategies to OTs use when they are working with children with autism?
momcollective.com
An Invitation to Become a Better You
Having a child is an invitation to become a better you. I recently saw a meme that said, “Things we model for our kids, whether we realize it or not…” and it listed: relationships with technology, how we deal with frustration, how we solve problems, how we take care of ourselves, how we apologize and repair, how we ask for help, how we handle mistakes, how we navigate conflicts, how we approach differences, how we care for animals, how we care for our environment, and how we listen. This really resonated with me and made me reflect on my constant job as a role model…
momcollective.com
Mercy Birthing Center: A Natural Experience + All the Support You Need
We are excited to share the Mercy Birthing Center with you in this sponsored post!. The Mercy Birthing Center is prepared to walk through every step of your pregnancy and delivery with you!. Birth is a unique experience for each mom— no two stories are the same. Some moms have...
healthcareguys.com
Music Therapy and Autism
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Music therapy is an evidence-based clinical use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship. A music therapist assesses the strengths and needs of each person with ASD using a personal, musical approach to aid in areas such as social skills development, sensory integration, reducing anxiety, and increasing self-esteem and motivation.
physiciansweekly.com
Cancer Pain Treatment: Preferences of Patients for Rescue Medications
For a study, researchers sought to examine Chinese cancer patients’ risk-benefit preferences for rescue medications (RD) and their willingness to pay (WTP) in the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain (BTcP), the discrete choice experiment (DCE) was used. Through literature reviews, expert consultation, and patient surveys, the work was able...
momcollective.com
I Am Not Invincible: My Deep Vein Thrombosis Story
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body, usually in the legs. Deep vein thrombosis can be serious — and turn serious quickly — because blood clots in the veins can break loose. The clots can then travel through the bloodstream and get stuck in the lungs, blocking blood flow (pulmonary embolism). In November 2022, I had a DVT after pregnancy and C-section — this is my story.
