Having a child is an invitation to become a better you. I recently saw a meme that said, “Things we model for our kids, whether we realize it or not…” and it listed: relationships with technology, how we deal with frustration, how we solve problems, how we take care of ourselves, how we apologize and repair, how we ask for help, how we handle mistakes, how we navigate conflicts, how we approach differences, how we care for animals, how we care for our environment, and how we listen. This really resonated with me and made me reflect on my constant job as a role model…

18 HOURS AGO