goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Police seek information in vehicle burglary
The Auburn Police Department is seeking information to identify a suspect related to an incident Monday. According to the police department, two suspects were captured on security cameras checking vehicles in the early morning. The location was not released. One suspect wearing a blue jacket was observed taking tools out...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors accept $580K grant for Sheriff's body camera program
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to launching its body-worn camera program. The Placer County Board of Supervisors accepted a $580,000 award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Byrne Discretionary Community Project grant during its consent agenda at its Dec. 6 meeting. Securement of the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Indecent exposure, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 3. Guy Thomas Knack, 61, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. on suspicion of indecent exposure in the 5500 block of Ivywood Court...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
goldcountrymedia.com
Children safe after car they were in was stolen in Roseville
A car was stolen Saturday morning with two children inside at a Roseville gas station and one of the children called 9-1-1 about 23 minutes later to say they were safe and the suspect had fled the car on foot. That’s according to a Roseville Police Department Facebook post Saturday....
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Code Enforcement looks to make workflow more effective, efficient; and fines could increase
The Placer County Code Compliance/Code Enforcement department provided the Board of Supervisors with an overview Dec. 6 regarding an update to make its services more efficient. “As we move forward, we’re actually looking at a three-part approach to change how we do code enforcement in this county so it happens...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony exceeds expectations
The rescheduled Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8 gave many community members more than they expected at Beermann Plaza. “I thought I was going to show up and see a few vendors and a tree lit up but it was so much more,” said Lincoln resident Lynette Padillo. Padillo attended the ceremony with her husband and her daughter, who moved into the area a year ago. “I feel like I’m in a movie. I’m a little teary-eyed by seeing how much of the community came to celebrate and how beautiful downtown is.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Deter earns Most Outstanding Player at Optimist All-Star volleyball game
The 39th annual Optimist High School Girls Volleyball All-Star games took place at Capital Christian School in Sacramento on Dec. 4 where Lincoln High senior Jordyn Deter was the Most Outstanding Player for the Small School North team. The North team included Lincoln, Colfax, Marysville, Antelope, Forest Lake Christian, Woodcreek,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Community theatre group requests use of Auburn City Hall for performances
The Auburn City Council discussed the possibility of having a community theatre group practice and perform out of City Hall chambers last week, but the plan isn’t quite ready yet. The Auburn Arts Commission brought the issue to the council’s attention, stating it was ready to sponsor the Placer...
goldcountrymedia.com
Guest editorial: 2 million and counting as Wreath Laying Ceremony approaches
Wreaths Across America will hold Auburn’s eighth annual Wreath Laying Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. at the New Auburn Cemetery, 1040 Collins Dr. WAA is a nationwide all-volunteer organization with a mission to remember our military by connecting with families and friends of the fallen to keep their memories alive all year long. When a wreath is placed upon the gravesite of a military member, each volunteer will call out their name.
goldcountrymedia.com
Two FHS wrestlers win gold medals
Two Folsom High varsity wrestlers earned gold medals and another took second at the Curt Mettler Invitational at Elk Grove High on Saturday. Top seeds Chase Manski (126) and Xander Webster (170) won titles. Manski came from behind to win his with a throw in the final 30 seconds, while Webster won his final match by injury default after a pair of pins in the earlier rounds.
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax girls soccer off to dominant start
Colfax High School girls soccer coach Kara Diederichs couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the season. The Falcons are off to a 4-0-1 record, outscoring their opponents 30-3 in the process. The Falcons began Pioneer Valley League play Wednesday night with an 8-0 victory over Sutter. The...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs win first seven games
Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball team won’t make their debut locally until Dec. 21 in the first round of the Stan Harms Classic. Folsom will play Foothill at 7 p.m. in the first round of the tournament in the team’s first home game of the season. The Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start and coach Mike Wall likes how is team is coming together.
