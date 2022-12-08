Finding simplicity within complexity: Engineer develops method that can predict behavior, improve weather forecasting

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Improving precision of pressure determination in nanosecond X-ray diffraction experiments
X-ray diffraction measurements under laser-driven dynamic compression allow researchers to investigate the atomic structure of matter at hundreds of thousands of atmospheres of pressure and temperatures of thousands of degrees, with broad implications for condensed matter physics, planetary science and astronomy. Pressure determination in these experiments often relies on velocimetry...
A new AI testing system could help unlock secrets of the human genome
Artificial intelligence (AI) is an innovative tool that can be trained to make predictions and solve problems quickly and with accuracy. However, the reasoning behind the output, or information sent out after the AI software receives input from datasets, is not yet clearly understood. Researchers have been trying to comprehend...
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tech Firm Q-CTRL Releases Access to Fire Opal to Improve Quantum Algorithm Performance
Q-CTRL, which claims to be a global leader in infrastructure software for quantum technology, announced the release of Fire Opal, which is described as “a user-friendly software package designed to enable algorithm developers to get useful results from today’s imperfect quantum computers.”. The announcement was “made at Q2B,...
The Next Web
Forget about algorithms and models — learn how to solve problems first
Almost weekly a friend or an acquaintance asks me, “I want to learn to code; which language should I start with?” More or less bi-weekly I get a DM on LinkedIn starting with, “My son should start programming; what is the best language for him?”. It’s not...
scitechdaily.com
Inspired by Living Systems – Next Generation Material Adapts to Its History
Responsive material changes its behavior based on earlier conditions. Inspired by living systems, a new material has been developed that changes its electrical behavior based on previous experience, effectively giving it a basic form of adaptive memory. Such adaptive materials could play a vital role in the next generation of medical and environmental sensors, as well as in soft robots or active surfaces. The breakthrough was achieved by researchers at Aalto University in Finland.
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
This Company Built a New Kind of Robot: 'It Moves the Way People Move'
Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc. discusses his company's path to innovation.
scitechdaily.com
U.S. Dept of Energy Breakthrough: Detecting Dark Matter With Quantum Computers
Dark matter makes up about 27% of the matter and energy budget in the universe, but scientists do not know much about it. They do know that it is cold, meaning that the particles that make up dark matter are slow-moving. It is also difficult to detect dark matter directly because it does not interact with light. However, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) have discovered a way to use quantum computers to look for dark matter.
heshmore.com
Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer
Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer. New quantum computing feat is a modern twist on a 150-year-old thought experiment. UNSW Sydney research demonstrates a 20x improvement in resetting a quantum bit to its ‘0’ state, using a modern version of the ‘Maxwell’s demon’.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Brings a brand-New Method Called ‘ANGIE’ That Efficiently Records Reusable Co-Speech Gesture Patterns And Fine-Grained Rhythmic Movements
Humans typically use co-speech gestures to express their thoughts in addition to spoken channels throughout the everyday conversation. These nonverbal cues improve speech comprehension and establish the communicator’s credibility. As a result, teaching the social robot conversational abilities is an essential first step in enabling human-machine contact. To accomplish this, researchers work on co-speech gesture generation, synthesizing audio-coherent human gesture sequences as structural human representations. The target speaker’s appearance information, which is essential for human perception, is absent from such a representation. It has been shown that creating real-world subjects in the image domain is highly desirable in audio-driven talking head synthesis.
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
geekwire.com
AI’s next frontier: AlphaCode can match programming prowess of average coders
Artificial intelligence software programs are becoming shockingly adept at carrying on conversations, winning board games and generating artwork — but what about creating software programs? In a newly published paper, researchers at Google DeepMind say their AlphaCode program can keep up with the average human coder in standardized programming contests.
usethebitcoin.com
Vitalik Buterin Says AI Is Not Yet Advanced Enough To Replace Human Programmers
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that although artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, it still has a long way to go before it can be considered a substitute for human programmers. He expects AI will keep improving and the errors and bugs will be eliminated as he takes a spin on ChatGPT.
marktechpost.com
High-Performance Computing (HPC) And Artificial Intelligence (AI)
A desktop or a laptop with a 3 GHz processor can perform about 3 billion (10^9)calculations per second. Although this is much faster than what a human can do, it pales in comparison to High-Performance computing solutions, which can perform quadrillions (10^15) of calculations per second. High-Performance Computing (HPC) refers...
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
marktechpost.com
Latest AI Research From Intel Explains an Alternative Approach to Train Deep Learning Models for Fast-Paced Real World Use Cases, Across a Variety of Industries
Object detection means all the techniques and means for detecting, identifying, and classifying objects in an image. Recently, the field of artificial intelligence has seen many advances thanks to deep learning and image processing. It is now possible to recognize images or even find objects inside an image. With deep learning, object detection has become very popular with several families of models (R-CNN, YOLO, etc.). However, most of the existing methods in the literature adapt to the training database and fail to generalize when faced with images belonging to different domains.
Why European researchers hooked up a quantum machine to a supercomputer
Fade CreativeTwo machines are better than one.
Comments / 0