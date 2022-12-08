ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gophersports.com

Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Badger Hockey Teams go 1-1 in Minnesota Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS and MANKATO, MN (WSAU) — Two goals from Britta Curl lifted the Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 5-1 win over MSU Mankato in WCHA play on Saturday. Sophie Shirley added a goal and an assist. Casey O’Brien also found the back of the net for the Badgers.
MANKATO, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Huskies Beat Miami U, Gophers Top Badgers, Bison Advance to Semis

The St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota, and St. John's University men's hockey teams, SCSU women's basketball team, and the St. Cloud Norsemen all opened their weekend series with solid wins Friday. The Granite City Lumberjacks won their lone game of the weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves notched a double-digit win, and the NDSU football team put away Samford to advance to the FCS semifinals, while the Minnesota Wild, SCSU women's hockey team, and SCSU men's basketball teams came up short. On Saturday, the Gopher women's basketball team will face Iowa on the road and the CSB and SJU basketball teams will travel to St. Paul to face Hamline.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Jamar Curtiss Whitlock

Sunrise, February 22, 1977 — Sunset, November 25, 2022. Jamar Curtiss Whitlock was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 22, 1977, to the union of Curtiss Whitlock and Marion Webb Whitlock. Jamar is preceded in death by his father, Curtiss Whitlock; his paternal grandfather Lewis Whitlock II; paternal grandmother...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring

We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
mprnews.org

Snow for southern Minnesota Thursday night, Friday

We’re in an active snowfall pattern across Minnesota this December. Wednesday brought another snowy dusting with one-half inch at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and nine-tenths of an inch at the Twin Cities National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. Combined with our snowy November of 13 inches, we’re up to...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature

For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thefabricator.com

Minnesota metal fabricator looks around the bend with part automation

All plans, including strategic ones, are subject to change. Dalsin Industries, Bloomington, Minn., has been looking to the future as it tries to balance growth opportunities with being responsive to customers’ requests. The company has “outpaced the average growth of the industry,” according to President/CEO Tom Schmeling, but that comes with the pressures of trying to process more metal and produce more parts through the company’s 135,000-sq-ft. facility. (Dalsin Industries sits at No. 31 on The FABRICATOR’s 2022 FAB 40 List with $45 million in reported 2021 revenue.)
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.It happened on the 1800 block of East Lake Street around 9:45 p.m., according to the city's police department.Police said the shooting was survivable.No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE

