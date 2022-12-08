The Real Housewives of Miami: Alexia Nepola, Nicole Martin, and Kiki Barth Talk the Reboot's Success, and "Shocking" Season 5

Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Three-Show Crossover Pushed Back at CBS
Fans of NCIS will have to wait a little longer for the franchise's first three-show crossover. CBS announced over the weekend that the crossover event will now air Monday, January 9, beginning at 8/7c. There is understandably a lot of excitement for this event, but CBS has not given a...
TV Fanatic
Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks Fall in Love All Over Again While Starring in The Art of Christmas
When The Art of Christmas premieres on GAC Family tonight, husband and wife duo Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger will be along for the ride. They'll be co-starring as the best friends of the lead characters, played by Brigette Kingsley and Joe Towne. That sounds lovely, but the road to...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Taylor Will Be Humiliated By Thomas’s Stunt
B&B spoilers have yet to tease how the secret will come out that Thomas Forrester made the call to Child Protective Services and not Brooke Logan, but now that Douglas Forrester knows the truth, it’s just a matter of time. But it’s Thomas’s mother, Taylor Hayes, a world-renowned psychiatrist, who stands to be the most affected.
Are Kirsten Vangsness And Adam Rodriguez From Criminal Minds: Evolution Friends In Real Life? – Exclusive
On "Criminal Minds," Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez have a fun but complicated relationship. At the end of Season 15, which aired on CBS in 2020, the pair — played by Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez — were on the cusp of dating after years of frenemy flirting.
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
msn.com
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Are "Crying" After Benson-Stabler Romantic Drama Is Teased
This story contains spoilers from Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Law and Order: SVU fans, it's officially happening. After years of teasing an underlying romantic tension between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), fans will finally see them address their feelings for one another.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Sets the Record Straight About Exit Rumors
Sometimes, when everything seems to be going right, that’s when we get the most nervous waiting to be blindsided with bad news. And that seems to be what’s happening with fans when it comes to Carly!. Just when we finally get her back in Port Charles and out...
SVU's Benson Will Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode, EP Says
Those of you who don’t care for the ongoing, tumultuous friendship-or-is-it-more? between former Law & Order: SVU partners Benson and Stabler, avert your eyes. Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson “will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9,” executive producer Julie Martin said Monday in response to a fan’s question on Twitter. She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th. #ATraumaInAPearTree — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) November 21, 2022 Episode 9, which is slated to air on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c, also will be the final SVU for Kelli Giddish’ Amanda Rollins. In a promo...
TV Fanatic
RuPaul's Drag Race Moving to MTV for Season 15
RuPaul's Drag Race will have a new home for its 15th season. News broke Monday that the beloved reality series will migrate to MTV, beginning Friday, January 6, at 8/7c. The series initially started its life on Logo before moving to VH1. RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will also continue...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side
Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. What’s Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) going...
Kelli Giddish is 'Overwhelmed' by 'SVU' Fans' Support After Her Exit, Says Her Tears on Screen Were Real
Kelli Giddish is finding the good in her big goodbye. After the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit turned in her badge as Detective Amanda Rollins on Thursday night, she's reflecting on the positive memories from her 12 seasons on the NBC hit. "It's funny because, after last night's show,...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Round Table: Is This Really the End of Eric and Nicole?
Eric went on a bender and broke up with Nicole. Sister Mary Moira came to town to mourn Susan and chastize EJ. Bonnie's PTSD had her seeing clowns everywhere. And Will won't be coming home to Salem for Christmas this year. Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Stops The Wedding-- Reveals Thomas's Big Secret
When Thomas and Taylor refuse to reveal the CPS call lie to Ridge, Steffy speaks up.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) wedding will be memorable, but maybe not for the reason the bride hoped. On Wednesday's (November 23) show, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and her mother, Taylor, to come clean to Ridge about the CPS call lie.
"The White Lotus" Creator Explained Why They Decided To Kill Off [Spoiler] In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay writes sweet farewell note to 'SVU' co-star Kelli Giddish, who left the show afer 12 years
*Warning. This story contains spoilers from the Dec. 8 episode of "Law & Order: SVU." Captain Benson is sending an emotional goodbye to Detective Rollins. "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to castmate Kelli Giddish, whose final episode after 12 years on the show aired on Dec. 8.
Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam, Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone
It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg. In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez),...
TV Fanatic
S.W.A.T. Midseason Finale Post Mortem: Jay Harrington Talks Deacon's Family & Impactful Storytelling
S.W.A.T. had its midseason finale, and it was a big one, especially for Deacon. The episode included a storyline involving him and his son, Matthew, and it grew into a bigger issue than initially thought. TV Fanatic got to chat with Deacon Kay himself, Jay Harrington, about the storyline on...
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Token Joe
After Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 5, if it hadn't already been renewed for a second season, it wouldn't be hard to imagine Tulsa King as a limited series. Dwight has barely been out of prison, and he's right in the thick of it again. Unless I miscalculated the final...
