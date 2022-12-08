Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Some Wall Street bonuses could be cut nearly in half this year as companies scramble to manage costs
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 9, 2022. Wall Street bankers collected their biggest bonuses since the 2008 financial crisis last year and set a new record. This year? Not so much. That 2021 boom was short-lived for finance workers, and they could be looking...
Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 21-month low in Nov on rising rates
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds tanked nearly 76% to 22.58 billion Indian rupees ($274.49 million) in November from 93.9 billion rupees in the previous months, even as markets rose to new highs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
U.S. Commerical Real Estate Rebounds in November, But Global Investment Continues To Dip
After an October where it appeared the bottom was dropping out of the commercial real estate market (CRE), The Green Street Commercial Property Price Index® in November reported a not-so-bad performance. While the index detailed a 13% drop in October, the latest numbers show only a 0.6% drop in November.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
Morningstar Ultimate Stock Pickers' Top Selections
The stock pickers include 22 money managers who oversee mutual funds covered by Morningstar analysts. With the S&P 500 down 17% this year, you may be thinking this is a good time to pick up some stock bargains. Here are companies you may want to consider. Morningstar has created a...
Massive Layoffs, Inflation and Interest Rates: What This Means for the Holiday Season
The bar for the 2022 holiday season was set low from the beginning. Conventional wisdom said that shoppers would cut back on spending because steep inflation, rising interest rates and the...
White-collar layoffs soar at brand-name companies amid broader economic slowdown
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions. But now that the pandemic has waned, it is those workers who are in shorter supply, and it's higher-paid employees who find themselves at the receiving end of layoff announcements.
Job cuts surge 127% in November as companies brace for economic downturn
A growing number of U.S. employers have announced job cuts this year as they prepare for an increasingly bleak economic outlook amid higher interest rates.
These Pricey Short-term, High-yield Bond Funds Are Worth It
Boutique, research-driven bond portfolios from David Sherman battle inflation, the Fed and more.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged
These seven of the highest-yielding Warren Buffett stock picks not only make sense for growth and income investors but they also look like outstanding ideas for 2023, when we could see a new bull market by the summer.
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States. The bank expects the global economy to grow...
moneyweek.com
The investment trusts and funds to buy for 2023
As we head towards the end of 2022, now could be the time for investors to start considering the investment trusts and funds to buy in 2023. Investors are facing one of the most uncertain economic environments in recent memory, and buying the right investment trusts and funds for the environment, as well as your own personal risk profile, will be key for the next 12 months.
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Goldman Sachs CEO says clients are shifting away from supply chain resiliency to keeping headcount down, but ‘I’m not hearing panic’
Big banks weigh in on inflation, a pending recession, and consumer spending.
via.news
Webster Financial Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH), Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
tipranks.com
Top Hedge Fund Expert Chuck Akre Favors These 3 Stocks
TipRanks’ expert center allows investors to follow the transactions of the gurus of the financial world. Let’s take a look at three top picks from expert hedge fund manager Chuck Akre’s portfolio. At TipRanks, we provide our investors with several tools to help them make better investment...
Comments / 0