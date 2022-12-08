TBT: Channing Tatum’s cameo in Ricky Martin’s music video

Channing Tatum got his Hollywood start like many other actors: by having a cameo in a music video. The now very famous Hollywood actor and dancer had a small part in “She Bangs,” the Ricky Martin music video released in the year 2000 and cemented his status as an international star.

RELATED:

According to Metro , Tatum earned $400 for four days of work and was one of the dancers featured in one of the main sequences of the music video.

“She Bangs” is a definitive 2000 era music video, with all sorts of kitschy special effects. The clip shows Martin finding an underwater bar at some beach, and proceeding to dance alongside a crowd of hot strangers.

Tatum had his breakout role in the film “ Step Up ,” which launched his career and showed the world that he was a pretty good dancer. In an interview with James Corden , Tatum explained that learning how to dance was his way of surviving, since he grew up in Florida and had to attend many quinceañeras. “I was a tall skinny white kid from Florida and I couldn’t dance with any of the Spanish girls at the quinceañeras,” he said. “I just had to grab an abuela and be like, ‘You’ve got to help.’ And she did.”

Early next year, Tatum will be releasing his new film “Magic Mike’s Last Dance, ” marking the end of the trilogy and the character that has had the biggest impact on his career. “I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping,” said Tatum of the movie in an interview with People . “I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premieres on Valentine’s Day 2023 and co-stars Salma Hayek .