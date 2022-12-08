Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill. A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson County, Ill. on Friday. Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks...
darnews.com
First Baptist announces special Christmas services
First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut St., will have their Christmas Cantata, “Breath of Heaven” on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:15 a.m. Their Candlelight Service is Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. It is a great time of worship and tradition. The Christmas morning service is at 10 a.m. Hope you will come and join us as we celebrate Christ during this Christmas season.
darnews.com
Christmas events scheduled throughout December
Local churches and religious organizations are holding Christmas events throughout the month of December. • FRSH WATR Worship Night will be held 7-9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rodgers Theatre. This is a night of worship for all people. Expect to be uplifted and encouraged as you join in worship with other believers from across the community. All concession stand proceeds go to supporting the Rodgers Theatre.
KFVS12
Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health. More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment. State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
KFVS12
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
darnews.com
Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting
Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Investigators...
abc17news.com
Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home. According to Poplar Bluff police, the woman was found dead at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street. The identity of the woman is currently being withheld, pending notification of...
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
Southern Mo. deputies fatally shoot man suspected of killing brother, dad
A southeast Missouri man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
Kait 8
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County. He’s accused of killing his father and brother before deputies arrived on scene. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers identified the victims as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan. Justin Morgan, 45, was...
kbsi23.com
Suspect shot dead; two bodies found in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One man was shot dead and two other bodies were found in a Butler County home Thursday afternoon in Poplar Bluff. Per Butler County Sheriff Mark T. Dobbs: At around 1408 hours (2:08 p.m.), deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Hwy. in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area.
Kait 8
One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
BUTLER Co., MO. (KAIT) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the name of the suspect shot and killed by deputies in Butler County Thursday. According to the MSHP, officers were called to the 1700 block of AA Highway for a report of several shots being fired near a home in a residential area.
KFVS12
Dexter, Kelly and Campbell Cheerleading all earn second place at State Championships
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On the second and final day of the Missouri cheerleading State Championships Dexter, Kelly and Campbell all placed second in their respective classes. Dexter finished as runner-up in 2A Large during just their first year of competitive cheer. Meanwhile, the Kelly Hawks competed in 2A...
Comments / 0