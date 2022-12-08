ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

KFVS12

Work begins on Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, MO
darnews.com

First Baptist announces special Christmas services

First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut St., will have their Christmas Cantata, “Breath of Heaven” on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:15 a.m. Their Candlelight Service is Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. It is a great time of worship and tradition. The Christmas morning service is at 10 a.m. Hope you will come and join us as we celebrate Christ during this Christmas season.
DONIPHAN, MO
darnews.com

Christmas events scheduled throughout December

Local churches and religious organizations are holding Christmas events throughout the month of December. • FRSH WATR Worship Night will be held 7-9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rodgers Theatre. This is a night of worship for all people. Expect to be uplifted and encouraged as you join in worship with other believers from across the community. All concession stand proceeds go to supporting the Rodgers Theatre.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
SIKESTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
darnews.com

Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting

Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
WBBJ

Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
DYER COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

State police investigating death of Greene County inmate

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Suspect shot dead; two bodies found in Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One man was shot dead and two other bodies were found in a Butler County home Thursday afternoon in Poplar Bluff. Per Butler County Sheriff Mark T. Dobbs: At around 1408 hours (2:08 p.m.), deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Hwy. in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting

BUTLER Co., MO. (KAIT) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the name of the suspect shot and killed by deputies in Butler County Thursday. According to the MSHP, officers were called to the 1700 block of AA Highway for a report of several shots being fired near a home in a residential area.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

