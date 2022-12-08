Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Twitch viewers furious as platform promotes alleged “anti-trans” charity
Twitch has come under fire from its users after the platform added an alleged “anti-trans” charity to their live-stream fundraising tool. Back in July 2022, Twitch launched an integrated charity feature that allows creators to fundraise for their favorite causes without having to use an external platform. The...
dexerto.com
Riot dev teases “new mechanic” coming with Valorant’s next map
Joe Lansford, Riot Games’ lead map designer working on Valorant, has teased that the shooter’s new map will boast a previously unseen “mechanic” during a Red Bull Home Ground interview. Riot Games’ debut FPS – Valorant, launched in April 2020 with three maps available in the...
dexerto.com
Cloud9 White VALORANT roster set for free agency despite Game Changers dominance
Cloud9 White, C9’s Valorant Game Changers roster, is set to be released into free agency despite their high level of performance in the tournament. Valorant’s Game Changers tournament circuit has been one of the biggest efforts to get women involved in esports, with the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 being their first-ever international event.
dexerto.com
Paris Eternal rebrand to Vegas Eternal ahead of OWL 2023
Before Overwatch League gets the 2023 season underway, Paris Eternal have finalized their relocation to Las Vegas and have rebranded into Vegas Eternal to represent their Overwatch 2 team. Overwatch 2’s launch has been a massive success in terms of numbers. With average viewership that hovers above 60K and peaks...
dexerto.com
Fortnite and Dead Space crossover reportedly in the works for 2023
According to a new report, Epic Games is partnering with EA on a Fortnite and Dead Space crossover that will go live in 2023. In recent years, Epic has worked alongside several big-name developers and publishers on video game character crossovers in Fortnite. Everyone from Kratos and Lara Croft to...
dexerto.com
How to solo carry in League of Legends Season 13
In a team game like League of Legends, it can be difficult to win if your teammates are weighing you down. While some games are impossible to carry, these are some tips that’ll help you get more Ws in Season 13. It’s easy to look at the best League...
dexerto.com
VTuber Nihmune falls just short of Kai Cenat’s hype train record after Twitch bug
VTuber Nihmune appeared set to break Kai Cenat’s Twitch Hype Train record during a December 9 live stream, only for a bug on Twitch’s end to seemingly cut it agonizingly short. VTubing has taken the world of internet streaming by storm. A huge number of virtual YouTubers –...
dexerto.com
100T says all-NA Home Ground final doesn’t mean much without top EMEA teams
100 Thieves defeated Cloud9 in the Red Bull Home Ground grand final 3-0 after both teams defeated EMEA competition to make it there. The team said after the victory, the all North American grand final doesn’t mean much with the absence of top EMEA teams at the event. The...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 glitch lets dead players avoid Gulag and they’re baffled by it
A bizarre Warzone 2 glitch is bringing players back to life and allowing them to stay in Al Mazrah while waiting for their Gulag. As with the original game, the Gulag is an iconic aspect of Warzone 2 that allows players to earn a second chance if their gun skills are sharp enough to win a 2v2 arena-style battle.
dexerto.com
League of Legends’ MSI 2023 reportedly set to take place in London
The League of Legends 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, MSI, is set to be held in London according to reports. The Mid-Season Invitational is the second-biggest event in League of Legends behind Worlds. Still, it’s just as prestigious, as the top teams from each regional league come together to duke out to be crowned international champions.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players confused by “broken” voice lines that work randomly
Overwatch 2’s community has struggled to understand the poorly explained and “seemingly random” voice lines that can easily get your teammates killed. One of the major changes that came with the Overwatch 2 release was the update to the game’s communication wheel mechanic from the first game.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players desperate for even more Sojourn nerfs
Following community outcry dating back to Overwatch 2’s launch, Sojourn finally received a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch. However, many in the community claim that they weren’t enough. Sojourn has been a point of contention for the Overwatch 2 community since the game launched, and it’s...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players love Tuskarr so much they want them as playable race
WoW Dragonflight players are requesting developer Blizzard Entertainment add the Tuskarr as a new playable race after being spotlighted in the latest expansion’s campaign. The Iskaara Tuskarr faction in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight has quickly become the most beloved out of all the new factions in the MMORPG.
dexerto.com
Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer Builds: Season 7
Even Diablo and his minions can’t outrun the forces of death. Here are the best Diablo Immortal Necromancer builds for Season 7. Making their debut in Diablo 2, the Necromancer has been a fan-favorite character class for over twenty years. The class relies on poison and bone spells but can also summon a horde of undead minions to do their bidding. While their place was largely taken by the equally fantastic and macabre Witch Doctor in Diablo 3, the Necromancer was brought back by popular demand in a major expansion. The character class is also set to return in the upcoming Diablo 4.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand massive changes for “stupid” two-hit melees
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players aren’t happy with the two-hit melee system, which many think is far too overpowered. Some Warzone 2 users strongly detest the title’s hand-to-hand combat mechanics; however, the system wasn’t favored in Warzone, either. Footage of the original battle royale’s broken melee...
dexerto.com
What is Warzone 2.0’s Cup LTM? Rocket League like mode explained
Warzone 2.0 is introducing the new Warzone Cup LTM that looks quite similar to the hit vehicular soccer game, Rocket League. Here’s everything fans need to know about the Warzone Cup LTM. Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update is set to release on December 14, 2022, bringing a lot...
dexerto.com
Cloud9 clarifies yay’s role after IGL joke
In a short clip posted to Twitter, Cloud9 head coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore said that Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker is the team’s current IGL. After their match against 100 Thieves, yay confirmed the announcement was a joke. With the initial announcement of Cloud9’s new roster for...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players furious again over “smurf problem” in Ranked
Apex Legends players have once again raised their opinions that the smurfing issue in the game’s various Ranked modes is getting out of hand. Smurfing is a widespread problem in the online gaming community and players have claimed the problem has affected games like Apex Legends and Valorant for years now.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Arenas could finally be removed in Season 16
The end could be nigh for Apex Legends’ Arenas mode as insiders have been claiming that it’ll be removed in Season 16. When Arenas was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 9, plenty of fans were excited to get to grips with the new take on the battle royale.
dexerto.com
Valorant pros give their opinions on offseason tournament schedule
The Valorant offseason is in full swing as third-party tournament organizers hold LAN and online tournaments without the Riot Games circuit impeding viewership or team participation. Dexerto spoke to pros at Red Bull Home Ground about what they thought of the new offseason schedule. The Valorant offseason has been a...
Comments / 0