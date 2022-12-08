Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
pv-magazine-usa.com
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
informedinfrastructure.com
Overseas Buildings Operations’ New U.S. Consulate General Projects Receive 2022 American Architecture Awards®
Rendering of the U.S. Consulate General Hermosillo courtesy of OBO, by Richärd|Kennedy Architects. Learn more about the project here. The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) new consulate general projects in Hermosillo, Mexico, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, were recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum’s prestigious 2022 American Architecture Awards for innovative design leadership and pioneering architectural vision. The design for U.S. Consulate General Hermosillo received special recognition as an award recipient in the civic/government building category. U.S. Consulate General Rio de Janeiro’s design was awarded an honorable mention.
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
takeitcool.com
Asphalt Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Asphalt Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Asphalt. Report Features Details. Product Name Asphalt. Process Included Asphalt Production From Distilling the Crude. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process:...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
aiexpress.io
Global Employment Screening Services Market Regional Growth Analysis With Industry Players Data By 2030 – PRIZM News
New Jersey, United States – Verified Market Analysis has not too long ago printed a analysis report titled, “International Employment Screening Companies Market Perception, Forecast To 2028” assessing varied elements impacting its trajectory. The International Employment Screening Companies market report presents a high-quality, correct, and complete analysis research to equip gamers with precious insights for making strategic enterprise selections. The analysis analysts have offered deep segmental evaluation of the International Employment Screening Companies market on the premise of sort, software, and geography. The seller panorama can be shed gentle upon to tell readers about future modifications available in the market competitors. As a part of aggressive evaluation, the report contains detailed firm profiling of prime gamers of the International Employment Screening Companies market. Gamers may use the worth chain evaluation and Porter’s 5 Forces evaluation provided within the report for strengthening their place within the International Employment Screening Companies market.
rigzone.com
Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
freightwaves.com
Regional Rail to acquire 3 Midwest short-line railroads
Pennsylvania-based Regional Rail, a short-line owner and operator backed by U.K. investment firm 3i Infrastructure, plans to acquire three short-line railroads in the Midwest. The move to acquire Agracel Rail Holdings’ three railroads — Effingham Railroad Co., South Point & Ohio Railroad and Illinois Western Railroad Co. — will expand Regional Rail’s footprint farther into the Midwest. In October, Regional Rail began freight operations at its new Burns Harbor Railroad subsidiary, which operates at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
crowdfundinsider.com
Uplinq Raises $5.6 Million in Seed Funding, Aims to Improve SME Financial Intelligence, Bookkeeping
Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding in a funding round led by AZ-VC, the Arizona-focused venture capital fund. The round included a strategic investment from Live Oak Ventures. Additional investors include Merus Capital and Members of the Kuwaiti Royal Family. This current funding is in addition to a previously unannounced round of $1.6 million from additional seed investors.
beefmagazine.com
Ceres Tag appoints Australian distributor
Ceres Tag, creator of the world’s first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tag, has announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia’s largest online seller of livestock ear tags and ag tech solutions, 4Tags.com.au. 4Tags have signed to distribute the world leading Ceres Tag...
roofingelementsmagazine.com
Atlas Roofing Corporation Announces Plans for Expansion
As Atlas Roofing Corporation celebrates its 40th year in the roofing industry, the company announces it will invest $200 million to build a new asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in the Midwestern US. This investment represents the next phase of a vision to empower its people to create solutions and products with purpose, while creating additional shingle capacity in a geographic location that best serves its customers. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, with product shipments expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.
informedinfrastructure.com
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Completes First Commercial Prototype
Company advanced from technical proof of concept to commercial prototype in one year. 800V, 250kW traction inverter to be integrated into partner powertrains for real-world demonstrations in commercial applications. Hillcrest’s inverter technology materially eliminates switching losses and offers improved motor efficiency, performance and reliability. VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Hillcrest...
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
cdrecycler.com
Ontario sand and gravel site adds CDE screening, cyclone technology
An Ontario-headquartered sand and gravel supplier has partnered with wet processing industry experts CDE Group to commission a series of upgrades to its existing plant in Uxbridge, Ontario, as it seeks to enhance efficiency and boost the quality of its natural resources. Vicdom Sand & Gravel has been supplying a...
hbsdealer.com
Simpson Strong-Tie concealed beam hanger for mass timber
Simpson Strong-Tie, the structural connectors and building solutions provider has introduced the ACBH, an aluminum concealed beam hanger designed for mass timber structures and engineered to support loads up to 20 kips (equivalent to 20,000 pounds of force. Designed to provide a concealed connection for fire performance and architectural aesthetics,...
