New Orleans, LA

Woman identified in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Little Woods, NOPD

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released the victims identity in Wednesday night shooting.

33-year-old Kimberly Delay was reportedly found in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The NOPD is still in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A shooting in the Little Woods area Wednesday night left a woman dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Investigations began just after 9:14 p.m. when officers responded to the 7000 block of Lawrence Road on a report of shots fired in the area. The NOPD says when they arrived, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

NOPD: 17-year-old girl and man shot, killed outside Gentilly Walgreens

No further details are available at this time but the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Shooting in Iberville leaves man with gunshot wound

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

WGNO

