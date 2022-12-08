ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments

By STEPHEN GROVES
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDBdT_0jc275kR00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state's investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.

The Republican governor has taken aim at the state's ties to China and claimed that they pose a national security threat. Last week, she banned the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from being used on state-owned devices.

Noem has become increasingly comfortable using her position as governor of a rural state to wade into national — and now international — issues. With executive orders and statements that cater to conservative media headlines, she has made it clear that her political ambitions lie beyond South Dakota. She is seen as a potential contender for the Republican nomination for the 2024 White House.

On Thursday, her office issued a statement saying she wanted the South Dakota Investment Council, which oversees a $19 billion portfolio for the state's pension fund and other trust funds, to review its investments for ties to Chinese companies within seven days. She argued that all Chinese companies are tied to the country’s Communist Party.

“South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” Noem said in a statement.

China’s government has worked in recent years to exert stronger ties to companies by pushing the development of party cells, which are small committees of Communist Party members, within companies. But it’s not clear how much influence the cells have on company operations, and experts say the relationship between the party and business is complicated.

It isn't clear whether Noem's orders will have any real effect. In the Investment Council's most recent annual report, China did not make it onto a list of the top ten countries where it has invested. Noem said that if any investments in Chinese companies are found, the council should propose a plan to take its money elsewhere.

Last year, the Investment Council reviewed its portfolio to determine if it had invested in Russian companies after that country invaded Ukraine, but determined that there were not any direct investments in Russian companies.

U.S. President Joe Biden last year expanded a list of Chinese companies whose shares are off-limits to American investors because of their purported links to the Chinese military and surveillance. Chinese officials vehemently objected to that move.

___

Associated Press writer David Cohen in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
kccrradio.com

Noem Asking For Immediate Review Of State Investments For Connections To Combative Companies

PIERRE — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council in order to determine if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to national security, like those based in China. She challenged the Investment Council to complete the review in 7 days.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Newcomer wins election for Public Service Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission, an obscure regulatory body that typically receives little attention locally but this year caught the eye of national media, celebrities, political action committees and public utility companies.
LOUISIANA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Growing State Budget and Dependence on Federal Money

Hey, I’m sure we heard something from Kristi Noem about not growing government. But with a full-throated mandate for four more years of purportedly conservative government, Noem is proposing a budget 25% larger than last year. In Fiscal Year 2019, South Dakota’s state government expenditures totaled $4.314 billion. In...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely in the state. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years, said […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI
sfsimplified.com

What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls

Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
137K+
Followers
146K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy