Some homebuyers lose deposits of $10,000, $20,000, or more due to high mortgage rates
Dahianara Lopez and her husband Paulo Echeverry run a food truck outside of Orlando. "We work together every day," she says while cooking up Colombian sausages on the truck's big stainless steel grill. They say by putting in long hours over several years they were able to save up a...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
As U.S. home prices fall, an alarming number of buyers are underwater
Surging mortgage rates aren't just raising the cost of purchasing a new home. An alarming number of recent homebuyers have discovered they already owe more on their property than it's worth, according to a new analysis. Some 250,000 people who took out a mortgage this year to buy a home...
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
Homebuyers will flock to the Midwest in 2023 because prices will still be too expensive in coastal states, a Zillow economist predicts
Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow, said the Midwest's affordability is attractive to remote workers in expensive states like California.
Home Inventory Is Up And Prices Will Drop, But Buyers And Investors Have Left The Market
If the U.S. residential housing market were a vehicle, it would be stuck in park right now. And while some opportunities may be coming that would allow investors to shift back into drive, the overriding consensus is to keep the car in the driveway for now. Home prices are too...
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 5, 2022: Rates Slip Further
A few major mortgage rates continued to fall over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped slightly. Mortgage rates have been...
Today’s mortgage rates for December 8, 2022
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
What's happening with the housing market? Mortgage rates, home prices and affordability
The housing boom combined with high inflation and mortgage rates are forcing homebuyers to sit on the sidelines and wait for the dust to settle.
Home price growth is slowing most in these cities, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Several U.S. cities where home prices skyrocketed due to an influx of new residents during the pandemic are now seeing prices drop quickly. Real estate experts at Redfin looked at year-over-year data back in February and then again in October to find where the price per square foot dropped the most during that time period.
Prices In These Housing Markets Are Projected To Fall By Over 15%
Housing in the U.S. has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years, but the prices are now projected to fall by over 15%. Here's what you need to know.
Federal government will back $1 million mortgages for the first time
For the first time, the federal government will back mortgages of more than $1 million, a move that reflects the run-up in home prices across much of the nation. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Tuesday said the maximum size of home-mortgage loans eligible for backing by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will jump to $1.089 million next year in high-cost markets. In most other markets, the maximum size of mortgages eligible for backing will be $726,200 in 2023, an increase of 12% from current limits, the agency said.
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Mortgage Rates Are Falling, But Mortgage Demand Is Plummeting Too
Have you considered buying, selling, or refinancing a home? In general, the demand for mortgages has plunged in tandem with rising rates. Here's why.
Refinance Rates for Dec. 8, 2022: Rates Slide Further
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates drop over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
D.A. Davidson Advises Etrading Software on Its Significant Investment from LDC
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Etrading Software on the significant investment it received from LDC, the private equity and debt instrument arm of Lloyds Banking Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005774/en/ Etrading Software develops, operates, and maintains the system that provides official securities identification and reference data, as well as aggregation tools to financial services firms and regulators globally. It is the primary service and technology provider to the Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the global numbering agency for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives. End users include the world’s leading financial institutions, asset managers, information services, and trading platforms. LDC’s investment will support Etrading Software in its efforts to continue growing its range of technology-enabled services internationally. (Graphic: Business Wire)
US Annual Home Price Growth Slows to Half of Spring 2022 Peak in October, CoreLogic Reports
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005869/en/ Figure 1: HPI & HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mortgage rates dropping as interest hikes could soon slow: Freddie Mac
The average 30-year mortgage interest rate dropped once more this week, but economic uncertainty is bringing down homebuyer demand. Here’s what to do to lower your rate.
