Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
You can get an unlocked Google Pixel 6a smartphone for $150 off on Amazon
I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you this, but smartphones are pretty much essential to our lives these days. I’d be willing to bet that you’re reading this on a smartphone right now! And if you’re looking to upgrade, the holiday season is the perfect time to score a good deal on a new phone.
Futurism
Tesla Short Sellers Are Suddenly Making Money
Tesla stock? It's seen better days. According to S3 Partners, a Wall Street analytics firm, short sellers of Tesla stock have made $11.5 billion in profits in 2022, CNN reports, in a pricy demonstration of the automaker and its CEO Elon Musk's troubled year. Overall, not a bad return on...
Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk’s attack on Apple
Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly joined Elon Musk’s attack on Apple, over the way the iPhone giant runs its App Store.Both social media bosses have criticised the fact that Apple has a strong control over what is allowed onto iPhones and other devices, and suggested that it has abused that power.Mr Musk began this week by attacking Apple for the fact that it takes a cut of digital purchases made using an iPhone, that it has stopped advertising on Twitter, and suggested it had threatened to kick Twitter out of the App Store. Neither he or Apple commented on that latter...
coingeek.com
FTC is probing digital asset firms over misleading ads: report
After the collapse of FTX, a $32 billion digital asset empire that was a media darling, the top U.S. consumer protection agency is now probing the industry for misleading ads. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed that it’s investigating several digital asset firms over deceptive and misleading ads this week. The fresh crackdown comes amid a broad market contagion sparked by the collapse of FTX, Alameda Research, and hundreds of other related entities.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover
A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is said to face market manipulation inquiry by U.S. prosecutors - NYT
Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this May that led to their collapse and resulted in the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Tesla heads to court to defend Elon Musk’s pay
Washington, DC CNN — Tesla headed to court today to defend the huge compensation package that helped make CEO Elon Musk the richest person on Earth. Delaware’s Court of Chancery in Wilmington will host the week-long trial to examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker’s board of directors created for Musk. The trial kicked off at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Daily Free Press
Australia has taken on big tech, and that is a good thing | The Intersection
Australia passed a law last year that forces Google and other big tech companies to pay for the news they receive out of the country, thereby acting as the first country in the free world to place financial restrictions on big tech. For many of us living in the United...
Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% - Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) revenue is set to reduce to half this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview with chief executive officer Brian Armstrong.
MySanAntonio
Wirecard trial should be halted, ex-CEO's lawyer demands
Days into the sprawling trial over the collapse of Wirecard AG, the lawyer for the payment firm's former boss Markus Braun demanded a halt to proceedings, saying prosecutors must re-examine key parts of their case. Piles of relevant documents were disclosed to the defense only four weeks before the trial...
crowdfundinsider.com
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
Explainer-How Britain is exploiting Brexit to reform finance?
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain proposed over 30 reforms on Friday to bolster the City of London's role as a global financial centre, now outside the European Union and facing competition from Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt, as well as New York and Singapore.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink just rang the alarm on the US economy. Here's what they warned about the coming downturn.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink issued bleak warnings about the US economy on Wednesday. The Meta and Amazon bosses plan to cut costs, while the BlackRock chief expects stagnant growth. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US is in good shape and might still avoid a recession. Mark...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ripped Sam Bankman-Fried in texts as FTX fell
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly blasted his rival Sam Bankman-Fried for destabilizing the entire cryptocurrency industry in text messages sent just hours before FTX tumbled into bankruptcy. In leaked texts exchanged in a group chat with other unnamed crypto executives on Nov. 10, Zhao warned the disgraced FTX founder that any further missteps would eventually result in more jail time, a report said Friday. Zhao, more commonly known as “CZ” in crypto circles, also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his allies were making dangerous trades as they scrambled to salvage a crumbling empire. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao said in texts...
Regulators Put Brakes on Media Megadeals
Some of the biggest surprises in media M&A this year came not from ambitious CEOs or activist investors but from the clinical precision of regulators focused on warding off too much market concentration. Industry insiders, meanwhile, say judges and antitrust watchdogs are focused on the wrong mature businesses while online-based media continues to operate like the Wild West. The anti-Big Media mood on both sides of the partisan divide in Washington is likely to complicate the completion of the biggest media transaction of the year, Microsoft’s proposed all-cash $68 billion takeover of gaming giant Activision Blizzard. “Under this administration, that deal has...
The tech slowdown has started to bite in Europe: Less cash, dwarfed fundraising and fewer unicorns
Niklas Zennstrom, chief executive officer of Atomico UK Partners in Paris, France in May 2018. The last year in the European tech sector can practically be split down the middle. The first half of the year continued the bumper growth of 2021, with strong investment flowing into the market despite the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.
Comments / 0