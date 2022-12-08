Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO