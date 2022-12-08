Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
The Suns Wanted to Fight After Zion Williamson Threw Down an Unnecessary and Awesome 360 Dunk
VIDEO: Suns and Pelicans scuffle after awesome Zion Williamson dunk.
Zion Williamson powers red-hot Pelicans past slumping Suns
Zion Williamson scored 35 points, Jose Alvarado added 20 off the bench and the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans defeated the
Coach TV: Indiana basketball Mike Woodson Arizona postgame
LAS VEGAS — Watch what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said after No. 14 Indiana's 89-75 loss to No. 10 Arizona on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
'We need to get a win': Suns drop fourth straight, fall in OT to Zion Williamson, Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — Deandre Ayton showed up. So did Mikal Bridges. And Chris Paul was clutch in forcing overtime. As a team, the Phoenix Suns battled without their main guy, Devin...
Rejuvenated Kraken meet surging Lightning
After Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol had a talk with his club before Sunday’s road game against the Florida Panthers,
Yardbarker
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
Adia Barnes puts team on notice after loss to unranked Kansas
No. 12 Arizona was the latest casualty to unranked opponents after losing 77-50 against Kansas. Coming off the loss where the Wildcats shot 30.9% from the field and 19% from the perimeter, Arizona head coach Adia Barnes didn’t mince words when evaluating her team. “This was a wake-up call...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Yardbarker
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal
Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
Yardbarker
Suns Attend Devin Booker’s Jersey Retirement at Moss Point
Booker’s NBA journey has been quite the story. From his father taking him in to help train him get to the next level by living in Mississippi to going to Moss Point high school and being one of the highest recruiting players coming out of high school. In his...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Disagrees With Draymond Green's GOAT Comments, Reveals His Two Picks For That Title
Draymond Green recently made headlines due to his comments on the ongoing GOAT debate, obviously picking LeBron James, who went from being his archrival to one of his best friends in the league. Green isn't shy when sharing his opinion on anything and when it comes to James' greatness, he...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: NBA Winning Streak Record Broken, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Becomes First Player To 32,000 Points
Two major events that defined and contributed to making the NBA what it is occurred in Los Angeles Lakers history on Dec. 12. On this date in 1971, the Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks at The Forum. Up to that point, the Washington Capitols, over a period of two seasons, and the Milwaukee Bucks shared the record for longest winning streak in NBA history — 20 wins.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says The Boston Celtics Are More Likely To Make NBA Finals Than The Golden State Warriors
As the defending NBA Champions, it was no surprise when the Golden State Warriors were picked as the favorites to win the title again this year. With mostly the same veteran core they've had in years past, everybody was expecting the Warriors to play their usual brand of dominant and unselfish basketball.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He's 'Woke,' Rips The NBA Media For Ignoring Jerry Jones Scandal
After nearly two decades in the NBA, it appears that LeBron James has completely lost his patience with the media. The usually classy and respectful superstar has made it a point to take an aggressive stance against today's media culture. It all started after the Kyrie Irving fiasco, which involved reporters across the league hounding the former NBA champion with all sorts of questions about his beliefs and morals.
Yardbarker
Broncos' Russell Wilson exits game with concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was enjoying the best game of his brief career with the team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Despite an ugly pick-six, Wilson tallied three touchdowns to pull Denver to within six points after it fell down 27-0 in the first half. Unfortunately, Wilson...
Comments / 0