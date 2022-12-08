ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California

Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Yardbarker

Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal

Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
Yardbarker

Suns Attend Devin Booker’s Jersey Retirement at Moss Point

Booker’s NBA journey has been quite the story. From his father taking him in to help train him get to the next level by living in Mississippi to going to Moss Point high school and being one of the highest recruiting players coming out of high school. In his...
Yardbarker

This Day In Lakers History: NBA Winning Streak Record Broken, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Becomes First Player To 32,000 Points

Two major events that defined and contributed to making the NBA what it is occurred in Los Angeles Lakers history on Dec. 12. On this date in 1971, the Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks at The Forum. Up to that point, the Washington Capitols, over a period of two seasons, and the Milwaukee Bucks shared the record for longest winning streak in NBA history — 20 wins.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Says He's 'Woke,' Rips The NBA Media For Ignoring Jerry Jones Scandal

After nearly two decades in the NBA, it appears that LeBron James has completely lost his patience with the media. The usually classy and respectful superstar has made it a point to take an aggressive stance against today's media culture. It all started after the Kyrie Irving fiasco, which involved reporters across the league hounding the former NBA champion with all sorts of questions about his beliefs and morals.
Yardbarker

Broncos' Russell Wilson exits game with concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was enjoying the best game of his brief career with the team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Despite an ugly pick-six, Wilson tallied three touchdowns to pull Denver to within six points after it fell down 27-0 in the first half. Unfortunately, Wilson...
