Read full article on original website
Related
Finding The Slave Ship At Center Of ‘Descendant’ Became An Unexpected “Emotional Artifact”, Director Says – Contenders Documentary
Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has established an enviable track record with Oscar voters, earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination last year with Crip Camp, and a win in 2020 for American Factory. It’s back in the Oscar race this year with Descendant, a Netflix documentary directed by Margaret Brown. The award-winning film centers on the descendants of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have entered the U.S., which sailed into Mobile Bay, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage “The Obamas’ and the Netflix platform is just crucial because…...
‘Kindred’ Is a Provocative Excavation of History, National and Personal: TV Review
In the new series “Kindred,” there comes a moment when a bedridden child (David Alexander Kaplan) musters the strength to call his caretaker the N-word. The mere act is jarring — but what startles yet more is that the woman he’s addressed speaks up for herself. Dana, the protagonist of “Kindred” (Mallori Johnson) has been magically sent from the modern day back to a 19th-century plantation. Her sense of her rights coexists uneasily with the world into which she’s been thrust. Adapted from Octavia E. Butler’s novel, “Kindred” makes a case for itself in a by-now overstuffed genre. Exploitative projects like...
Collider
‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Review: A Fun-Sized Animated Blast From the Past
Sixteen years ago, Night at the Museum burst into our lives like Rexy and subsequently delivered a near-perfect trilogy filled to the brim with unforgettable humor, museum mayhem, and heartfelt storytelling. Matt Danner’s new animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again manages to replicate the life-bringing magic of the tablet, while paying homage to the aspects of the live-action films that made them such quotable and memorable experiences.
Watch How ‘Babylon’ Production Designer Florencia Martin Re-Created Old Hollywood in the Desert (Exclusive Video)
For Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” the extravagant new epic set in silent-era Hollywood, a staggering 120 locations were used. They included a dusty, undeveloped Wilshire Blvd.; mansions and castles with all-night parties inside; gorgeous theaters, film stages, and studio back lots; and a war-movie battlefield. Many of these can be glimpsed in the exclusive video featurette (above), which highlights the massive ambition and scope of production designer Florencia Martin (“Licorice Pizza,” “Blonde”).
Painting on show after conservation work reveals secrets
Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
Black List 2022: Films About Britney Spears, Michael Phelps and Harry Houdini Among Favorite Unproduced Scripts
The 2022 edition of the Black List, the annual collection of Hollywood insiders’ favorite unproduced screenplays, this year features films about a low-level worker saving his workplace crush while on a spaceship run by a dark god, an interracial couple dealing with an apparent encounter with UFOs and a day-in-the-life dramedy about the employees of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping on Nov. 7, 2020.
Angelo Badalamenti, Longtime David Lynch Composer of ‘Twin Peaks’ Theme and More, Dies at 85
Angelo Badalamenti, the composer who wrote the theme music for “Twin Peaks” and several other David Lynch projects, has died, according to a family statement. He was 85. Badalamenti died Sunday at his New Jersey home, his niece said in a statement posted on Instagram. “My great uncle...
Christopher Nolan Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Depicts a Nuclear Explosion Using Practical Effects
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is known for favoring practical effects over CGI to a significant degree. But with his next film “Oppenheimer” he’s taking that challenge to the extreme by bringing a nuclear explosion to life “without the use of computer graphics.”. Of course, the Oscar-nominated “Dunkirk”...
‘SNL’ Audio Goes Out of Sync During Cold Open and Part of Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Monologue (Video)
Despite the technical problem, the monologue was delightful - And yes, Selena Gomez showed up for a cameo
‘Some Like It Hot’ Broadway Review: Billy Wilder’s Movie Classic Gets a Lukewarm Musical Makeover
Songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman score offers witty lyrics and tunes that are peppy, repetitive and loud
‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Descendant,’ ‘Nothing Compares’ Receive Documentary Nominations from Producers Guild
“All That Breathes,” “Descendant,” “Fire of Love,” “Navalny,” “Nothing Compares,” “Retrograde” and “The Territory” have been nominated by the Producers Guild of America in the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures category, the PGA announced on Monday.
Viola Davis on How ‘The Woman King’ Highlights the Need for More Stories About Black Women: ‘We Want Great Material’ (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: As Black artists we want material thats going to challenge our artistry and our craft, said the star
The Party Report: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere Reunites Kate Winslet and James Cameron on the Blue Carpet￼
A whirlwind of events in Hollywood and beyond mean the holiday season party scene is in full swing
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
UC Daily Campus
On ‘God’s Country,’ Chat Pile narrates a morbid microcosm of modern-day America
The worst aspects of modern society are documented in Chat Pile’s debut album “God’s Country.” While this is the band’s first full-length release, the Oklahoma noise rockers have been making music since 2019. With twin EP’s “This Dungeon Earth” and “Remove Your Skin Please” under their belt, they signed to The Flenser in 2020. Following this achievement, they released a split EP with screamo band Portrayal of Guilt in 2021. This brings us to 2022 with “God’s Country.”
‘Ajoomma’ Filmmaker Shuming He on His Personal First Feature and Why It Had to Be Set in South Korea (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: The writer/director of the Singaporean/South Korean film also talks challenge of financing story focused on a middle aged woman
‘My Hero Academia’ Movie in the Works from Netflix and Legendary
The popular anime series “My Hero Academia” is getting the live-action movie treatment courtesy of Netflix and Legendary. The film will be written by Job Harold (“Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Army of the Dead”) and directed by Shinsuke Sato (“Alice in Borderland”). Mary Parent and Alex Garcia of Legendary are producing.
Bryce Dallas Howard to Star in ‘Witch Mountain’ Pilot for Disney+
Isabel Gravitt, Levi Miller, Bianca b Norwood and Jackson Kelly round out the cast in the reimagined TV adaptation of the film franchise
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0