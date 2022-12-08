ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022

When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
Why The Pickle on a Tree, It’s a Big Dill in New York

In my house growing up, we always celebrated Christmas. We were the family who trekked out for a live tree every year. We even managed to get an evergreen tree the year we lived in Hawaii. Believe it or not, it was easier to get a real tree at Christmas than a real pumpkin for Halloween in Hawaii in the 80s.
New York State Offers These 6 Programs For Low-Income Residents

As many people and families are struggling to make ends meet thanks to inflation, New York State offers several programs for low-income households. Every time I walk into a store I get sticker shock. It seems like prices have almost doubled in just this year alone. It's crazy because wages aren't increasing at the same rate.
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York

McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit

In a press release on Monday, December 12, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and...
The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State

New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
Do You Have the Most Common Birthday in New York?

In New York, Christmas is the least popular day for babies to be born followed by New Year's Day and July Fourth, but what day is the most popular for babies to be born?. I come from a huge family and in my family, we don't do anything average - especially when it comes to birthdays.
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York

Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Fine Is How Much To Feed A Deer In Upstate New York

Feeding wild animals is something that many people do. Whether it's a nature enthusiast walking on a trail or a person keeping a bird feeder outside their house. Feeding animals in the wild is something that makes us feel connected to the environment. But did you know there's a fine...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure

The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout

As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State

The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Community Policy