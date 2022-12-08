ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Yardbarker

Watch: Deion Sanders gets huge reception at Colorado basketball game

They love Deion Sanders in Boulder. Deion attended Thursday night’s Colorado-Colorado State basketball game at the CU Events Center in Boulder. The fans began chanting for the football coach. They went nuts when he was finally shown on the jumbotron. Sanders, who loves being the center of attention, stood...
BOULDER, CO
ESPN

Fantasy Basketball: 'Not too late to draft' guide

Updated points and category rankings, projections, draft strategies and even a new mock draft -- we've got everything you need to start or join a new fantasy basketball league and dominate from the opening tip!

