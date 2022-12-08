ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Business

Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover

A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
People

Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison

"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
New York Post

Elon Musk could move Twitter from San Francisco after ‘mattress’ probe

Twitter boss Elon Musk could potentially move the company headquarters out of San Francisco after the city launched an investigation into reports that part of its corporate offices were converted into makeshift sleeping quarters for overworked employees. Musk publicly chafed at the decision by San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection to probe complaints that Twitter could be violating zoning regulations. He posted a tweet on Tuesday that specifically tagged the city’s Democratic mayor, London Breed. “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk tweeted. “Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” The tweet...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Dorsey confronts Musk over release of unfiltered 'Twitter Files'

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey urged the social media platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, to release the entirety of the remaining “Twitter Files” following the firing of its general counsel James Baker. On Tuesday, Baker was “exited” from Twitter following the “Twitter Files” information dump, which included the...
Business Insider

Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken

That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
Fox Business

Elon Musk in court over fat Tesla pay package

The multi-day trial over billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla compensation package kicked off at Delaware’s Court of Chancery on Monday morning. The case’s first day at trial comes as the Tesla CEO has been busy making sweeping changes at Twitter since completing his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company in late October. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the same judge who presided over the legal drama between Musk and Twitter, will hear both sides’ arguments in this compensation case.
DELAWARE STATE
Fox Business

Elon Musk reveals Twitter CEO plan

TSLA TESLA INC. 186.92 -7.50 -3.86%. Musk, testifying on the stand in the Delaware Court of Chancery, said he expects to "reduce my time at Twitter" and "find somebody else to run" the social media company "over time," according to the Wall Street Journal. He reportedly also acknowledged that much of his time has been dedicated to Twitter since he acquired it in late October, though he expressed expectations it would not be that way long-term.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy