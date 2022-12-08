Read full article on original website
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
A Twitter engineer fired after clashing with Elon Musk said he found out only when a friend sent him Musk's tweet
A Twitter engineer who clashed with Elon Musk on Twitter said he found out he was fired from Musk's tweet. Eric Frohnhoefer had tweeted that Musk was "wrong" about how Twitter runs, and the two went back and forth. Musk fired three engineers, including Frohnhoefer, for criticizing his tweets about...
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover
A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
A former Facebook security chief told Elon Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for correcting Musk's 'clear misstatements'
A former Facebook executive weighed in on Elon Musk's tumultuous new ownership of Twitter. Stamos advised Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for "correcting your clear misstatements." Musk has publicly fired some workers who have taken to Twitter to dispute claims he has made about the company. Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk’s warning to leaders wanting to be like him: ‘Be careful what you wish for. The amount I torture myself is next-level’
Elon Musk said he's working constantly and warns other leaders not to follow his lifestyle. Billionaire Elon Musk has become responsible for yet another company with his acquisition of Twitter. And while some see his track record as a goal, Musk himself doesn’t think it’s a lifestyle others should aim for.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Tesla investors tell Elon Musk to stop wasting time on Twitter as his erratic tweets prompt them to sell shares
Shareholders in the EV maker expressed their concerns to Bloomberg about Musk given his unpredictable tweets and decision to sleep at the office.
Elon Musk claims he’s sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters ‘until org is fixed’
Elon Musk has claimed that he is living full time at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters until the company is "fixed". "I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all night," Mr Musk tweeted at 6.14am on Monday morning. "Will be working and sleeping here until org is fixed." The tweet was...
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple amid company's feud with Elon Musk: 'Conflict of interest'
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, criticized Apple for their content moderation policies, citing a "conflict of interest" in how they conduct business.
Elon Musk could move Twitter from San Francisco after ‘mattress’ probe
Twitter boss Elon Musk could potentially move the company headquarters out of San Francisco after the city launched an investigation into reports that part of its corporate offices were converted into makeshift sleeping quarters for overworked employees. Musk publicly chafed at the decision by San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection to probe complaints that Twitter could be violating zoning regulations. He posted a tweet on Tuesday that specifically tagged the city’s Democratic mayor, London Breed. “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk tweeted. “Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” The tweet...
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
Washington Examiner
Dorsey confronts Musk over release of unfiltered 'Twitter Files'
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey urged the social media platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, to release the entirety of the remaining “Twitter Files” following the firing of its general counsel James Baker. On Tuesday, Baker was “exited” from Twitter following the “Twitter Files” information dump, which included the...
Gizmodo
Wikipedia Founder Indirectly Tells Elon Musk the Site 'Is Not for Sale'
Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales, is going head-to-head with Twitter CEO Elon Musk who has accused the encyclopedia site of having a left-leaning bias. The back and forth began following the overly dramatic release of the Twitter Files which alleged the FBI pressured social media companies to suppress information surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020.
Elon Musk is bringing in new faces for Twitter 2.0 — including his cousins and Bari Weiss
Elon Musk has brought in two of his cousins, enthusiastic new "interns," and a conservative commentator to staff his new, "hardcore" Twitter 2.0.
Less than a month after Musk takeover, half of Twitter’s top advertisers have halted activity: report
Half of Twitter’s top advertisers appear to have halted their activity on the social media platform, amid billionaire Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of the company. Fifty of Twitter’s leading 100 advertisers have stopped advertising on the site as of Nov. 21, according to a recent report from the left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters for America.
Twitter feud has Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey arguing over platform’s child safety protections
The former and current Twitter CEOs were at odds about whether Twitter had protected children's safety before Musk bought the platform earlier this year.
Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken
That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
Musk will delete 1.5 billion Twitter accounts
