Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Sandra Oh and Duran Duran Perform "Rio" Together on Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Sandra Oh is living out her rock star fantasy. The Killing Eve star jumps in the backseat—while Duran Duran guitarist Nick Taylor takes the wheel and lead vocalist Simon Le Bon rides shotgun—for a musical ride in this exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. "This...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Christine McVie Named the Fleetwood Mac Song She’s Most Proud of Writing
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie said she wrote the greatest song of her career when she was unable to sleep. She compared the song to a prayer.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death
Christine McVie's net worth at the time of her death thanks to decades of writing hit songs and one business decision she made in 2021.
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Relishes Success That Came “By Following People That I Love Working With”
Stephanie Hsu has a whole heap of challenges to deal with in the Daniels’ hit Everything Everwhere All at Once. Not least of which is the infinite versions of her character she has to hold from scene to scene, from Joy, the disenfranchised daughter of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn, through to Jobu Tupaki, an all-seeing, all-knowing supervillain who’s as hellbent on destroying the world as she is completely disinterested in bothering. Released in the Spring, the film has become that rarest of hits: firing up mainstream and indie audiences alike, and perhaps becoming the most likely “popular movie” to take down...
"The White Lotus" Creator Mike White Explained Why [Spoiler] Had To Die In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
1 of The Weeknd’s Songs Was Bigger Than The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’
The Beatles' "Hey Jude" was commercially overshadowed by songs by The Weeknd, Santana, Bruno Mars, Chubby Checker, and other artists.
Powered by Harry Styles and the Kid Laroi, Columbia Records Named No. 1 Label for Airplay by MediaBase
The radio airplay monitor MediaBase has announced that Columbia Records is the No. 1 label for overall airplay chart share in 2022. The Sony Music-owned company holds a 15.3 share, up 31% from an 11.7 last year — marking the greatest chart share growth for any record label since 2018. It was also announced that Columbia holds the No. 1 label ranking for Top 40, going from 17.0 to 23.8 year-to-year, a 40% jump. Columbia is also No. 1 at Hot AC, moving from 15.8 to 22.0. It is also No. 2 for Mainstream AC and Triple A, as well as No. 4 ranking for both Rhythmic...
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
game-news24.com
Jacob Collier told a story on the Heineken-Steal of NOS Alive, August 6th, 2015, on the same July-sept
Jacob Collier is the latest confirmation for the Heineken Stage on July 6th in the 15th edition of NOS Alive23. As a recording artist known for his excellent musical abilities, the videos made in 2012 and uploaded to YouTube has gained high international fame in the music world. His debut album In My room, which he made all in his bedroom, won two GRAMMYs. This is a result of Jacobs success. Other bands and artists such as Coldplay, John Mayer, Ty Dolla $ign, Tori Kelly, Daniel Caesar, SZA, Charlie Puth, Jessie Reyez, T-Pain or Lizzo were the attention of many bands and artists.
Stereogum
Watch Wheatus’ Brendan Brown Join Jax On “Teenage Dirtbag” At Z100 Jingle Ball
Z100’s annual Jingle Ball took place at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Among the performers was the American Idol alum turned budding pop star Jax, whose TikTok hit “Victoria’s Secret” ended up charting on the Hot 100 earlier this year, peaking at #35. She was...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Lana Del Rey announced the album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and released the title track of the same name.
Comments / 0