KTUL
Holiday food and gift baskets given to Girl Scouts with incarcerated parents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma partnered with Food on the Move to make the holiday season a little bright for some girl scouts this winter. Monday afternoon, gifts and food baskets will be given to caregivers and families of Girl Scouts whose parents are incarcerated at the Girl Scouts' Hardesty Leadership Center. Community partner Helmerich & Payne provided the gifts.
KTUL
Volunteers surprise grieving family with hope for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Green Country hero gave his life in October to rescue his family. His wife and children were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But Saturday, a community came together to bring the family a Christmas they'll never forget. Two months ago,...
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds holiday-themed drag brunch
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Santa was in town, he swung by the Mother Road Market for Sunday's drag brunch. One of the recent graduates from Kitchen 66 was the one whipping up the meal. It's something the market does on the second Sunday of every month and it's...
KTUL
Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
KTUL
Thousands of motorcyclists ride through Tulsa for 43rd Annual Toy Run
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 8,000 motorcyclists convened at the Expo Square in Tulsa to ride together for a cause Sunday. The 43rd Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run is a fundraising event with the United States Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" campaign. Over the past 30-plus years, the...
KTUL
Lowering gas prices help families drive to see Christmas lights in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lots of families get festive by making trips around town to see lights. This year, some families aren't putting a price tag on tradition. 'Tis the season for a twinkling tradition. "They're pretty, they're eye-catching," said one Christmas light fan. "We always try to take...
KTUL
American Legion Post 1 hosts breakfast with Santa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Every year the Auxiliary and the S.A.L of the American Legion Post 1 host a breakfast with Santa for children of members, veterans, and the community. This year the breakfast was held on Sunday, Dec. 11. Children 16 and younger were given a breakfast of...
KTUL
Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
KTUL
YES Tulsa, crisis center for children opens facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I’m just so excited to hear that something is being done like this in our city," said parent Karen Sullivan, happy to hear about the opening of YES Tulsa, a 24/7 walk-in facility aimed at helping youth ages 5 to 17 experiencing a mental health crisis.
KTUL
Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
KTUL
Ornament artwork from Jenks middle schoolers put on display outside of White House
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students from Jenks Middle School learned last month that their artwork would be displayed in Washington D.C. As part of the National Park Service National Tree Lighting Ceremony, decorated ornaments from Jenks were hung on Oklahoma's tree. JMS was the one and only school in...
KTUL
Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
KTUL
Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
KTUL
Clinic-on-wheels brings medical care to Oklahoma's rural communities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All the medical services a client can access at Green Country Behavioral Health Services outpatient building can now be accessed at a clinic on wheel. The Care-A-Van has been active for less than a month, but it’s already making impacts in Oklahoma’s most rural areas.
KTUL
Bixby police advises public not to use post office drop boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is telling the public not to use any post office drop boxes at this time after a key was stolen. Police are advising the public to reach out to the post office with questions or concerns at 877-876-2455. This is a...
KTUL
Toffee store opens in Tulsa's Deco District
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodytwos Toffee Company recently opened its doors in the heart of downtown Tulsa, offering toffee flavors to Oklahomans just in time for the holidays. Goodytwos began in 2004 as a mother-daughter-owned shop in Arizona. When the pair decided to close the business to pursue other ventures, long-time customers Melinda and Joel Stinnett purchased the business and relocated it to their hometown, Tulsa.
KTUL
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
KTUL
Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
