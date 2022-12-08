ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Holiday food and gift baskets given to Girl Scouts with incarcerated parents

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma partnered with Food on the Move to make the holiday season a little bright for some girl scouts this winter. Monday afternoon, gifts and food baskets will be given to caregivers and families of Girl Scouts whose parents are incarcerated at the Girl Scouts' Hardesty Leadership Center. Community partner Helmerich & Payne provided the gifts.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Volunteers surprise grieving family with hope for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Green Country hero gave his life in October to rescue his family. His wife and children were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But Saturday, a community came together to bring the family a Christmas they'll never forget. Two months ago,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds holiday-themed drag brunch

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Santa was in town, he swung by the Mother Road Market for Sunday's drag brunch. One of the recent graduates from Kitchen 66 was the one whipping up the meal. It's something the market does on the second Sunday of every month and it's...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Thousands of motorcyclists ride through Tulsa for 43rd Annual Toy Run

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 8,000 motorcyclists convened at the Expo Square in Tulsa to ride together for a cause Sunday. The 43rd Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run is a fundraising event with the United States Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" campaign. Over the past 30-plus years, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

American Legion Post 1 hosts breakfast with Santa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Every year the Auxiliary and the S.A.L of the American Legion Post 1 host a breakfast with Santa for children of members, veterans, and the community. This year the breakfast was held on Sunday, Dec. 11. Children 16 and younger were given a breakfast of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

YES Tulsa, crisis center for children opens facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I’m just so excited to hear that something is being done like this in our city," said parent Karen Sullivan, happy to hear about the opening of YES Tulsa, a 24/7 walk-in facility aimed at helping youth ages 5 to 17 experiencing a mental health crisis.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby police advises public not to use post office drop boxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is telling the public not to use any post office drop boxes at this time after a key was stolen. Police are advising the public to reach out to the post office with questions or concerns at 877-876-2455. This is a...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Toffee store opens in Tulsa's Deco District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodytwos Toffee Company recently opened its doors in the heart of downtown Tulsa, offering toffee flavors to Oklahomans just in time for the holidays. Goodytwos began in 2004 as a mother-daughter-owned shop in Arizona. When the pair decided to close the business to pursue other ventures, long-time customers Melinda and Joel Stinnett purchased the business and relocated it to their hometown, Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy