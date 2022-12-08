ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Citizen Debuts New Watch Collection Inspired by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njWX4_0jc22GC800

Citizen is getting into the “ Avatar ” world. To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Japanese brand has unveiled a collection inspired by the James Cameron film.

The collection includes three timepieces inspired by the aquatic setting of “Avatar.” With the movie’s message of sustainability, the watches are all sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary eco-drive light technology and never need a battery.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462oGl_0jc22GC800
Avatar x Citizen Collection.

The watch styles include the Men’s Wave, the Ladies’ Tree of Souls and the Unisex Wave.

The Men’s Wave is inspired by diving and features a leonopteryx, a creature used for transport by the characters in “Avatar.” The creature is showcased on the three-hand dial that features a bi-color case ring that emulates a wave splashing, with a date function and luminous hands that add high clarity to the dial details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iTbX_0jc22GC800
Avatar x Citizen Collection Men’s Wave.

The Ladies’ Tree of Souls is a women’s watch featuring a print of the Tree of Souls from the world of “Avatar.” The print is showcased across the three-hand dial and accented with crystal markers and luminous hands. The watch is enclosed in a Black IP stainless steel case with a black leather strap and buckle closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOqav_0jc22GC800
Avatar x Citizen Collection The Ladies Tree of Souls.

The Unisex Wave features the landscape of Pandora, the setting for the world of “Avatar,” and focuses on the oceans and reefs where the characters reside. The watch features a sunray dial and a sustainable brown leather strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNy5I_0jc22GC800
Avatar x Citizen Collection Unisex Wave.

Price points for watches range from $250 to $325. The watches release on Friday and will be available for purchase on citizenwatch.com.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster hit “Avatar.” The science fiction film, directed by James Cameron, debuts in theaters on Dec. 16. The sequel stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Deconstructed Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest. Both women wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Clara McGregor on Working With Her Dad and Her TV Debut With Ryan Murphy

Clara McGregor is easily scared by the horror genre, but even she couldn’t resist the charms of Ryan Murphy and his smash series “American Horror Story.” “I haven’t watched every single season purely out of my own fears and anxieties, but I have seen a good amount of it,” she says, adding that she’s becoming quite the fan.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With So it was fitting then that the 26-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis would make her TV debut in...
WWD

Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
murphysmultiverse.com

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word

Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
The Independent

Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’

Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years

The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
Variety

How James Cameron and Kate Winslet’s ‘Titanic’ Rapport Translated to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

James Cameron brought a little of Pandora — and a lot of his starry cast — to London for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Tuesday night. The long-promised, eagerly-awaited sequel has been 13 years in the making, and now it’s finally set to debut in cinemas in just a few days, a moment the director wasn’t always sure would come. “I had a lot of doubt when the pandemic hit,” Cameron told Variety on the blue carpet in Leicester Square. “We got shut down for six months. We didn’t know if there were going to be any...
Looper

The First Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Roars Into Action

The "Transformers" movie franchise has been an odd one, as far as perceived quality goes. While the franchise has been wildly successful financially, grossing $4.8 billion worldwide (via The Numbers), critics have not been kind to "Transformers" movies overall (though even that assessment has been variable). 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" garnered a series-low 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and marked the final film in the franchise to be directed by Michael Bay (for now, anyway). Then something unusual happened when the spin-off film "Bumblebee" was released to stellar reviews and modest box office success.
The Independent

Avatar: Kate Winslet reveals why she chose to work with James Cameron again after ‘tough’ Titanic shoot

Kate Winslet has revealed why she is starring in another James Cameron film – despite having previously voiced concerns about working again with the director.Winslet, 47, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic. She was 22 at the time of filming.In interviews at the time, she said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.Winslet, however, is due to star in Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.Speaking about why she chose to work with the director again despite these...
Daily Lobo

December film releases: What winter watches wait in store

With winter break approaching for students and staff at the University of New Mexico, a large number of us might find ourselves with much more time on our hands than we anticipated. Thankfully, new films galore await you under the Christmas tree to keep you busy through those long, winter nights.
Collider

James Cameron Says Marvel VFX Are "Not Even Close" to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

James Cameron took 13 years to perfect the story and visuals for his upcoming feature Avatar: The Way of Water and it paid off as the initial reviews of the movie called it "immersive, stunning, and better than the first film.” Fans are eagerly waiting to return to Pandora and see the mystical underwater world that has come out of the director’s vivid imagination. However, there are some who have compared the movie’s VFX work to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with ComicBook, the director slammed such comparisons saying, “It’s not even close.”
murphysmultiverse.com

First ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions Indicate It’s Another James Cameron Classic

After a thirteen-year wait for the sequel, it sounds like audiences who fell in love with 2009’s Avatar are about to have a very happy holiday season at the movie theater. Avatar: The Way of Water premiered yesterday and those who were in attendance in London or at press screenings around the globe were allowed to take to social media to share their thoughts. In a nutshell, the film is another hit for director James Cameron.
ComicBook

James Cameron Speaks Out on Directing Superhero Film After Avatar: The Way of Water (Exclusive)

James Cameron decided to speak out on directing a superhero film after Avatar: The Way of Water. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the legendary filmmaker to talk about his massive achievement. At the start of the interview, Cameron wanted to clear the air with a smile. "I just want to say ahead of time, I'm not going to diss the Marvel or the DC Universe," he began. From there, the director talked about his love for Spider-Man, but reiterated you wouldn't see him behind the camera for either Marvel or DC. To be fair, he's going to be very busy with whatever Avatar sequel comes after Way of Water. The theatrical projections for his latest movie seem to be encouraging. Disney's betting big on Cameron's long-awaited follow-up too. However, there will always be a subset of movie fans who were chomping at the bit to see what could have been when it comes to old Peter Parker. Check out his full comments up above and read what he had to say about superheroes down below.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Drag Performer and Makeup Artist Gottmik

United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik. The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off

Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
ETOnline.com

'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)

In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy