WCNC
Gotta Have It Gifts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s not too late to save the day this holiday shopping season. Tech Life Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gift” ideas to help finish up your shopping list!. First...
WCNC
Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
WCNC
'I enjoy every second of it' | Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to support kids through mentorship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas is all about relationships and giving kids ages 6-18 a little more support, one-on-one mentoring long-term to make a big impact. "I remember our first get-together," Hane Tarris told WCNC Charlotte. "It was here throwing a football around. The...
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
WCNC
Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
WCNC
BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
WCNC
Consider estate planning as a holiday gift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As the people in our life continue to age, it's always important to make sure their needs and interests are being addressed properly. As Attorney, Greg McIntyre explained on today's show: "it's a great gift to give this holiday season, to be able to sit down with aging family and discuss estate planning." McIntyre Elder Law can help with that!
A Charlotte science teacher is making science accessible with 3 million TikTok followers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte science teacher is celebrating being named a Charlottean of the Year by Charlotte Magazine. Nancy Bullard, a Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School Science Teacher, has connected with millions on TikTok with cool at-home science experiments. She's also popular for descriptive science facts that have garnered...
WCNC
Get your tickets now for the 11th Annual Gray Holiday Party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know, are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11th annual Gray Party, and reflect back on how - what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fundraiser” says Felicia. This year's host/emcee will be WCNC's Fred Shropshire. The Grays tell us "...people can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time." The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:
wccbcharlotte.com
Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
WCNC
Looking for cheap flights? Here are the cheapest months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions will take to the sky in just a few weeks traveling for the holidays. Hopefully, you already got those tickets, as prices skyrocket this time of year. So, should you save that trip for later?. Google flights show the Friday before Christmas to the Monday...
A glimmer of possibility in one of Charlotte's most confounding unsolved murders
A prominent attorney says there is new evidence in Charlotte’s most famous unsolved murder case. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his "On My Mind" commentary, hopes this—or something—will bring the victim’s loved ones peace. A dark, unresolved story from Charlotte’s past crept back into the light...
WCNC
Charcuterie isn't gone it's evolved
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charcuterie isn't gone, but it has evolved. Now people are doing all kinds of fun boards and boxes. It doesn't just have to be meat and cheese. Here with more is Lindsay Anvik, from Babe & Butcher. When it comes to preparation for holiday parties, we couldn’t think of anyone better to ask advice of than Lindsay Anvik. One of Lindsay’s strong suits is an ability to combine artful, beautiful arrangements with delicious culinary flavors. From grazing tables to charcuterie, crudité, fruit and dessert boards, Lindsay knows how to wow at a party or to create holiday gifts better than nearly anyone.
Matthews man creates prank to fool porch pirates
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Working to prevent porch pirates is always a priority, but have you ever considered pranking the suspected thieves? A Matthews man is doing just that in hopes of teaching the would-be criminals a lesson. Shawn Anthony told WCNC Charlotte he's never personally had any of his...
qcnews.com
'Justice for Shanquella' memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte
An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman's tragic death in Mexico in October. ‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday …. An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in...
charlottemagazine.com
The Story Behind—and What to Order—at La Dolcezza Bakery Café
La Dolcezza Bakery Café is easy to miss between the reflexology spa and nail salon on Montford Drive. But it’s tough to forget once you’ve been inside. Vintage signs and images of Paris line the magenta walls. Crystal starburst chandeliers hang from the ceiling, and a life-sized pink phone booth brims with artificial flowers. Beside the coffee bar, a cabinet holds a deluge of mismatched teacups and saucers; at the entrance, a pastry case overflows with Dragon Fruit Cannolis, Raspberry-Pistachio Tres Leches, and Lemon Meringue Cheesecake. The menu beside the register lists a selection of sandwiches and brunch items as well.
WCNC
The one thing to do before checking a bag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most wonderful time of the year also tends to be the most hectic at the airport, with large crowds packing concourses across the country. All those people mean more suitcases will be making their way through security and baggage claim. Nothing can kill your Christmas cheer quite like the airline losing your luggage, but being prepared for that kind of disaster can help ease any anxiety should it happen.
qcitymetro.com
On the move: Nepherterra Estrada Best
Public relations veteran Nepherterra Estrada Best was named vice president of integrated communications at CMRignite, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned marketing agencies. The Milwaukee firm’s client list includes General Electric Healthcare, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National WIC Association and the University of Wisconsin.
Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback
The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: CLT4 Amazon Fulfillment Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon makes shopping easy with the click of a button. Most orders are fulfilled, shipped and delivered to your front door within 48 hours or less. In this week’s Do My Job, Lauren takes you to the Charlotte Fulfillment Center to see how it all happens.
