Week of Dec. 12: A Holiday Season Grab Bag
This week, we’ve got a holiday grab bag of fun. From a rescue cat rock band, to Cajun story time, to a cocktail book signing and a milk punch recipe for Santa, there’s something for almost everyone. Meowy Christmas Performance. The Amazing Acro-Cats are in town for the...
Cochon Butcher is Cooking Up Some Good Luck for Your New Year
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – According to Southern tradition, if you eat cabbage, pork, and black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day, you are guaranteed good luck throughout the year!Chef Forrest Jackson and the Link Restaurant Group team at Cochon Butcher can help keep the New Year’s Day Tradition with bacon braised cabbage, smothered pork, and black-eyed peas and onion gravy for good fortune, prosperity, and wealth.
Peacock Room Hosts “Slay Bells” Holiday Extravaganza Dec. 23
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Celebrate the holidays by rallying your reindeer for Slay Bells – A Holiday Extravaganza at Peacock Room, the vibrant cocktail bar at the heart of Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, on Friday, Dec. 23. The evening will include performances by the talented team at Trixie...
LUNA Fête Lights Up Downtown New Orleans for the Holidays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LUNA Fête, New Orleans’ art, light, and technology festival will take place Dec. 15-18 along the pedestrian park at the Morial Convention Center. From immersive, illuminated art installations to a multisensory silent disco to an interactive fashion runway show, this year’s theme...
Dashing Through the Fog: A New Orleans White Christmas
Fog at Christmas time, when the earth’s warmth mingles with the cool crispness of the air, is such a seasonal factor in America that it even provided the premise of a song. It was a foggy Christmas Eve that made the glowing properties of an outcast reindeer’s nose useful to his employer’s delivery service. Because of the fog, the reindeer went from being laughed at, called names and being denied participation in reindeer games to going down in history.
