Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Gotta Have It Gifts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s not too late to save the day this holiday shopping season. Tech Life Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gift” ideas to help finish up your shopping list!. First...
WCNC
Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
WCNC
'I enjoy every second of it' | Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to support kids through mentorship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas is all about relationships and giving kids ages 6-18 a little more support, one-on-one mentoring long-term to make a big impact. "I remember our first get-together," Hane Tarris told WCNC Charlotte. "It was here throwing a football around. The...
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
charlottemagazine.com
The Story Behind East Charlotte’s Beloved Lang Van Restaurant
When patrons walk through the bamboo-lined entry into Lang Van, a squat, cozy Vietnamese restaurant in east Charlotte, they often hear owner Dan Nguyen before they see her: “Hello, my love!” It’s a common greeting from her, even to people she doesn’t know well. Nguyen is...
villages-news.com
Holiday display lights up the night in the Village of Charlotte
Katie Ried’s holiday display is lighting up the night at 632 Netherwood Place in the Village of Charlotte. Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected]
WCNC
Colder pattern ahead but no wintry weather yet: Brad Panovich VLOG 12/12/22
The Charlotte area will see some cold weather this week, but don't get your snow shovels ready just yet. Brad Panovich has the latest update in his VLOG.
WCNC
Get your tickets now for the 11th Annual Gray Holiday Party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know, are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11th annual Gray Party, and reflect back on how - what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fundraiser” says Felicia. This year's host/emcee will be WCNC's Fred Shropshire. The Grays tell us "...people can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time." The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:
WCNC
Consider estate planning as a holiday gift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As the people in our life continue to age, it's always important to make sure their needs and interests are being addressed properly. As Attorney, Greg McIntyre explained on today's show: "it's a great gift to give this holiday season, to be able to sit down with aging family and discuss estate planning." McIntyre Elder Law can help with that!
WCNC
'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte Spring 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
wccbcharlotte.com
Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
scoopcharlotte.com
Don’t Miss This Amazing Cirque & Symphony Performance This Month
The Charlotte Symphony is back with another spectacular treat in sight and sound with the CIRQUE DE NOEL performance scheduled for this December. This is not your grandma’s Symphony ~ CIRQUE DE NOEL brings the magic of Cirque to the Charlotte, with aerialists and acrobats, performing amazing feats on and above the stage, accompanied by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and your favorite Holiday tunes.
WCNC
Looking for cheap flights? Here are the cheapest months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions will take to the sky in just a few weeks traveling for the holidays. Hopefully, you already got those tickets, as prices skyrocket this time of year. So, should you save that trip for later?. Google flights show the Friday before Christmas to the Monday...
WCNC
ZZ Top and Lynyard Skynyrd coming to Charlotte
Rock icons, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, are coming to Charlotte next fall. They will be at the PNC Pavilion on September 1st.
Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
qcnews.com
'Justice for Shanquella' memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte
An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman's tragic death in Mexico in October. ‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday …. An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in...
WCNC
A sneak peek inside Charlotte's Museum of Illusions: #WakeUpCLT To Go
Charlotte's first new museum in a decade is set to open this week. Here's a sneak peek of the Museum of Illusions!
Holy Angels providing needed care in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — It’s a well-known landmark in Belmont, North Carolina on Wilkinson Boulevard -- the Holy Angels sign. You may have seen the sign but you’re not sure about the name Holy Angels. It all starts with the Sisters of Mercy. The dedicated group has always...
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
