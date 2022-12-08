Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Gotta Have It Gifts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s not too late to save the day this holiday shopping season. Tech Life Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gift” ideas to help finish up your shopping list!. First...
WCNC
Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
WCNC
Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
WCNC
'I enjoy every second of it' | Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to support kids through mentorship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas is all about relationships and giving kids ages 6-18 a little more support, one-on-one mentoring long-term to make a big impact. "I remember our first get-together," Hane Tarris told WCNC Charlotte. "It was here throwing a football around. The...
WCNC
Looking for cheap flights? Here are the cheapest months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions will take to the sky in just a few weeks traveling for the holidays. Hopefully, you already got those tickets, as prices skyrocket this time of year. So, should you save that trip for later?. Google flights show the Friday before Christmas to the Monday...
WCNC
BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
WCNC
Socialize and volunteer with Show Up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Show Up Charlotte is a social volunteering events company. They set up fun events here in town that provide an opportunity for you to give back to the community by volunteering your time with them. They make it simple and fun, and they even throw a party after the work is done!
wccbcharlotte.com
Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
WCNC
The one thing to do before checking a bag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most wonderful time of the year also tends to be the most hectic at the airport, with large crowds packing concourses across the country. All those people mean more suitcases will be making their way through security and baggage claim. Nothing can kill your Christmas cheer quite like the airline losing your luggage, but being prepared for that kind of disaster can help ease any anxiety should it happen.
Matthews man creates prank to fool porch pirates
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Working to prevent porch pirates is always a priority, but have you ever considered pranking the suspected thieves? A Matthews man is doing just that in hopes of teaching the would-be criminals a lesson. Shawn Anthony told WCNC Charlotte he's never personally had any of his...
WCNC
Get your tickets now for the 11th Annual Gray Holiday Party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know, are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11th annual Gray Party, and reflect back on how - what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fundraiser” says Felicia. This year's host/emcee will be WCNC's Fred Shropshire. The Grays tell us "...people can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time." The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
kiss951.com
Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
After unwrapping gifts, take that white foam to the recycling center
The holiday season brings lots of foam packing into our homes and it usually gets tossed in the trash. This year, Mecklenburg County will recycle that foam for you. We're talking about the kind of rigid, white, foam packaging that protects new televisions and computers or comes under your beef at the meat counter. It's called "expanded polystyrene" or EPS. It can quickly fill a home trash bin and takes up lots of space in the landfill.
WCNC
Colder pattern ahead but no wintry weather yet: Brad Panovich VLOG 12/12/22
The Charlotte area will see some cold weather this week, but don't get your snow shovels ready just yet. Brad Panovich has the latest update in his VLOG.
NC men swipe Apple watches, valued over $1,500, from Target
Two Charlotte men are facing charges after police said the duo stole two Apple watches, valued at more than $1,500, from a Mooresville Target.
country1037fm.com
American Airlines Bringing Back Nonstop Flights From Charlotte To Paris
After a long break, a transatlantic flight is back on schedule at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for summer 2023. American Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights from Charlotte to Paris. Can we get a oui oui?!. American Airlines revealed in a news release that it will once again offer nonstop...
Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
Charlotte City Council will vote on a new CATS mobile video system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says mobile security video is a key part of insurance and resolving legal claims imposed against the city. On Monday, Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on a new video security system for CATS. The decision will come after...
Comments / 0