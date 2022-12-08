ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Gotta Have It Gifts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s not too late to save the day this holiday shopping season. Tech Life Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gift” ideas to help finish up your shopping list!. First...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Looking for cheap flights? Here are the cheapest months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions will take to the sky in just a few weeks traveling for the holidays. Hopefully, you already got those tickets, as prices skyrocket this time of year. So, should you save that trip for later?. Google flights show the Friday before Christmas to the Monday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Socialize and volunteer with Show Up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Show Up Charlotte is a social volunteering events company. They set up fun events here in town that provide an opportunity for you to give back to the community by volunteering your time with them. They make it simple and fun, and they even throw a party after the work is done!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The one thing to do before checking a bag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most wonderful time of the year also tends to be the most hectic at the airport, with large crowds packing concourses across the country. All those people mean more suitcases will be making their way through security and baggage claim. Nothing can kill your Christmas cheer quite like the airline losing your luggage, but being prepared for that kind of disaster can help ease any anxiety should it happen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Matthews man creates prank to fool porch pirates

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Working to prevent porch pirates is always a priority, but have you ever considered pranking the suspected thieves? A Matthews man is doing just that in hopes of teaching the would-be criminals a lesson. Shawn Anthony told WCNC Charlotte he's never personally had any of his...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Get your tickets now for the 11th Annual Gray Holiday Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know, are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11th annual Gray Party, and reflect back on how - what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fundraiser” says Felicia. This year's host/emcee will be WCNC's Fred Shropshire. The Grays tell us "...people can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time." The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

After unwrapping gifts, take that white foam to the recycling center

The holiday season brings lots of foam packing into our homes and it usually gets tossed in the trash. This year, Mecklenburg County will recycle that foam for you. We're talking about the kind of rigid, white, foam packaging that protects new televisions and computers or comes under your beef at the meat counter. It's called "expanded polystyrene" or EPS. It can quickly fill a home trash bin and takes up lots of space in the landfill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

American Airlines Bringing Back Nonstop Flights From Charlotte To Paris

After a long break, a transatlantic flight is back on schedule at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for summer 2023. American Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights from Charlotte to Paris. Can we get a oui oui?!. American Airlines revealed in a news release that it will once again offer nonstop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

