Arizona State

American Songwriter

Sabrina Carpenter Announces 2023 Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has replied all to fans wanting more of her emails i can’t send tour. The dance-pop star has announced a second run of shows in support of her fifth studio album. “I can’t wait to see your faces and maybe even sing some new songs!” she wrote...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
iheart.com

Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May

Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
Loudwire

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
Outsider.com

Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury

Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.
Rolling Stone

The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.  Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Florence Carmela

Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Digital Music News

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Announce 2023 World Tour Dates

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will co-headline a world tour with special guest Alice Cooper in 2023. The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off on August 5, 2023, in New York. Both bands will bring their shows across North America for the month of August before heading out to the rest of the world.
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
Stereogum

Too $hort Gets His Own Street In Oakland

Bay Area rapper Too $hort is getting a portion of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland named after him today (Saturday). The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard, between High Street and 47th Avenue, will be renamed “Too $hort Way” in honor of the rapper, who moved to Oakland from Los Angeles in the early 1980s with his family and released his 1983 debut LP Don’t Stop Rappin’ on the Oakland label 75 Girls Records And Tapes.
