smasher
4d ago

The idea that you... would go and collect a human rights award for taking lots of money to gripe at your family and in my view not really do anything meaningful to expose structural racism, but rather instead damage an institution

Reply(3)
11
RadarOnline

'I Am Not A Bank': King Charles Refused To Take Prince Harry's Calls Asking For Money Prior To Queen Elizabeth's Passing

King Charles reportedly refused to speak to Prince Harry on the phone prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing despite the late monarch’s efforts to reunite the father-and-son pair at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising revelation comes just a few short months after Elizabeth’s sudden passing in September, and just weeks before Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir – Spare – is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.But prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and when the late monarch would ask the then-Prince Charles why he would not take Harry’s calls, Charles reportedly responded: “Because I am not a bank.”“The late Queen was...
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
The Independent

Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen

Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II.In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained.Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
suggest.com

King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward

In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
Elle

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...

