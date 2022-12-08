Read full article on original website
What Kate Middleton Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Over the course of their six-year relationship Kate Middleton has rarely spoken publicly about her brother- and sister-in-law, with only a few quotes on record.
Meghan Markle’s Friends Asked Her If Prince Harry ‘Was Worth This’
There are a lot of perks that come with dating a prince—the palace, the tiaras, the personal staff—but it's not all Disney dreams and Netflix movies starring Vanessa Hudgens. We learned as much when Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016. For some of Markle's friends, Harry's title was more “red flag” than “fairy tale.”
Royal Family Fires Back About Being Asked to Give Their Side for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries
If you watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries on Netflix than you saw a disclaimer that said the royal family declined to comment. But is that true?
Meghan Markle Recalls Kate Middleton and Prince William Not Wanting to Hug Her During First Meeting
Prince William and Kate Middleton can probably breathe a slight sigh of relief, because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't speak about them all that much during the first three episodes of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But the Cambridges did come up briefly when Meghan chatted about meeting them...
Meghan Markle Was Arrogant on ‘Suits’ Set After Meeting Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Author Tom Bower said the royal palace had strict rules surrounding Meghan Markle's scripts on 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry and they started dating.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Here’s The Real Reason Why The Director Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Quit The Project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries didn’t get off to the best start (should they have taken it as a sign and scrapped it from then?) as it’s just been revealed that their original director quit the project “not long into ...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast
Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.Rebecca Sananès, who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan, will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast. Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday. Other...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set the Record Straight on What Really Happened on Engagement Night
There's more to the story of how Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are revisiting the night he proposed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the full story of the night they got engaged their new docuseries Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. "I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother," Harry, 38, began in a sit-down interview beside his wife of four years. "I couldn't do it outside of the U.K." "I did pop a bottle of...
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Candidly Reveals First Impression Of 'Handsome' Prince Harry
Doria Ragland's son-in-law isn't your ordinary addition to the family. During the second episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the actress' mom reflected on first learning of her daughter's blossoming romance and when she was first introduced to the Duke of Sussex."My name is Doria and I'm Meghan's mom, and um, the last five years have been challenging. Yeah," Doria began to share.PRINCE HARRY COMPARES 'PHYSICAL HARASSMENT' LATE PRINCESS DIANA ENDURED TO 'ONLINE' ABUSE MEGHAN MARKLE NOW SUFFERS: 'IT IS THE HUNTER VERSUS THE PREY'When asked how it feels to be talking about the...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in US
Several royal experts questioned the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries for Netflix. Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day trip to the U.S.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attack Royal Family in New Trailer for Documentary
A new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary has dropped, and it's clear the couple isn't holding back in taking some serious shots at the royal family. Netflix released the new preview for "Harry & Meghan" Monday morning, showing more of the drama that'll be unveiled starting this week ... and Harry's calling out the "hierarchy of the family" -- claiming people inside his camp were leaking stories about him and Meghan.
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriends and Rumored Flings Before Meghan Markle Marriage
Before Prince Harry decided to settle down and marry Meghan Markle, his relationship status often made headlines. From his rumored hookup with a former Real Housewife to his on-again, off-again relationship with Chelsy Davy, Us Weekly Scroll through for a timeline of Harry’s ex-girlfriends and rumored flings, Us Weekly breaks down his dating history. “For […]
Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?
Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Discuss the 'Frenzy' and Harassment After News of Their Relationship Leaked
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries devoted its first episode to exploring the beginning of their relationship, from their first two dates in London to the few months they spent long-distance dating. But the episode ended—and the second episode began—by detailing what happened when media outlets broke the news of their relationship, and the harassment of Meghan began.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Speaks Out Amid Netflix Doc Criticism
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't leave the royal family in an effort to gain privacy. In a statement to ET, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Global Press Secretary addresses criticism of their Netflix docuseries, which largely stems from the couple's decision to put themselves in the spotlight with the show after leaving the high-profile royal family.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Raises Eyebrows As A 'Coordinated Campaign' To Overshadow William & Kate's U.S. Visit
A dramatic teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eagerly anticipated Netflix docuseries was released this week, igniting rumors it was a thinly-veiled attempt to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton's U.S. visit, RadarOnline.com has learned."No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," the Duke of Sussex said in the one-minute long clip, in which the royal couple explained why they are ready to share their story with the world now. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family.""When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan said...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Won't Be 'Distracted' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New York Tour, Source Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to the U.S. this week, but it sounds like they won't be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the pair will be in New York for an event. "The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this," an insider told The Telegraph. “William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them.”The source added, "Our number focus next week...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Charity Undergoes Huge Change
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will take full charge of their Archewell Foundation. The change comes after the nonprofit announced that Archewell President Mandana Dayani has stepped down. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement Sunday that Dayani was brought on to help the company while they were on parental leave. They do not plan on hiring a replacement as Harry and Markle take a hands-on role at their company.
