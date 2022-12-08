Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHL
Thompson named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week
Forward tied for the league lead with 7 points over 3 games. Tage Thompson has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending December 11, 2022, the league announced Monday. Thompson posted seven points over three games, which was tied for the most in the...
NHL
PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE
MONTREAL - When Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers by the Flames earlier this year, his world was spinning. He was moving to a new city, a new country, and faced with getting acclimatized to a new team with different systems and teammates. "I just wasn't ready for it," he...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Canadian Road Trip Tonight vs. Ottawa
The Ducks are set to kick off a week-long road trip north of the border, tonight visiting the Canadian capital to battle the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. PUCK DROP: 4:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hits the road looking to...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Admirals' Askarov named AHL Player of the Week
Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 11, 2022. Askarov allowed one goal on 61 shots over his two starts last week as the Admirals...
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kraken 5, Panthers 2
With the loss, Florida now sits at 13-12-4 in the standings. "I don't think frustration has anything to do with the last two games," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We didn't move quick enough in our last two games to expect to win. We weren't driving our legs. We looked like we played."
NHL
Preds Foundation, Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual Christmas Party
Children from Backfield in Motion Open Gifts from Johansen, Sissons and Fabbro Following Saturday's Game Against Ottawa. On Saturday evening, Predators players Ryan Johansen, Dante Fabbro and Colton Sissons donned their best North Pole attire and helped make Christmas come early for a group of deserving children from the Nashville community.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
BLUES The St. Louis Blues gave a strong effort on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche, but ultimately lost the lead in the final 10 seconds of regulation to take a dramatic overtime loss. Brandon Saad hustled for his first shorthanded goal of the season as the Blues penalty kill...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Capped Out
WASHINGTON D.C. - Every time the Kraken has faced off against the Capitals, the home team has come away with the win, and that trend continued Friday in the nation's capital. Despite scoring first, the Kraken couldn't find a way to get through Washington's stout neutral zone play and generated limited scoring chances as a result. Through two periods, Seattle was successful on 46.9-percent of their entries compared to the 54.8-percent success rate they had at home versus this same team just over a week ago. The third period was stronger and brought that success rate up to 57.4-percent thanks to 15 successful entries in the final 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
Long Road Home
An NHL career can last anywhere from one single game to well over a thousand contests, and a career can also come to an end at any time and on any shift. No matter the length of a career, every player who has ever ascended to this level has done so with help and support of family members, billet families, youth hockey coaches and teammates and countless others who helped and nurtured them along the way.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Mrazek off IR, will start for Blackhawks against Capitals
Palmieri possible for Islanders against Bruins; Blackwood near conditioning stint for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Chicago Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek was activated off injured reserve and the goalie will start against the Washington...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THE ATMOSPHERE IS GREAT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Habs. "It is special. In front of family and friends, it's always something I look forward to, to come here. It's going to be a lot of fun tonight. … It's cool. When I was a kid, I was a Habs fan. It's a special rink. The atmosphere is great here."
NHL
Lindgren leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 11. FIRST STAR - CHARLIE LINDGREN, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Lindgren led the NHL in both wins...
NHL
Bruins Rebound with Win Over Vegas
LAS VEGAS - The Bruins scored three unanswered goals with tallies from Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, and Charlie Coyle, while Linus Ullmark made 30 saves, to pick up a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. Boston was a highly motivated group after the...
NHL
Blackwood Close to Returning | INJURY REPORT
A conditioning stint in Utica is in goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood's future as he gets close to returning to action. After a difficult season last year that was hampered by injury almost from start to finish, Mackenzie Blackwood's frustration was apparent when he went down again on November 3 after a strong start to his campaign.
NHL
The Wrap: Keller Records First Career Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Flyers
McBain & Ritchie also score as Arizona wins second straight game at Mullett Arena. The Arizona Coyotes are really starting to rock The Mullett. Clayton Keller is leading the way. Keller completed his first career hat trick as time was winding down in overtime, propelling the Coyotes to a 5-4...
NHL
Charlie Lindgren Named NHL's First Star of the Week
ARLINGTON, Va. - Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren has been named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Dec. 11, the NHL announced today. Lindgren, 28, posted a record of 4-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage in four starts. In addition, Lindgren recorded a 1.26 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage at five-on-five.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.12.22 vs. DAL
PIT: 16-8-4 (36 points) | DAL: 16-7-5 (37 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Pittsburgh concludes a brief two-game homestand as they take on the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. The Penguins have points in seven of their last eight games against the Stars (5-1-2) dating back to Feb. 9, 2018. Pittsburgh has points in five-straight home games versus Dallas (4-0-1). Pittsburgh has won four-straight at home and look to continue their winning trend as they are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games overall.
