Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of BoozeUncovering FloridaKey West, FL
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS HISTORY: SPONGE WARS IN THE EARLY 1900s PIT GREEKS AGAINST CONCHS
It was May 22, 1914, when Captain Bell of the schooner Amelia wanted to get out of some high winds and set a course for the harbor at Key West. The Amelia was carrying a crew of 20. When the anchor was dropped, Bell and six of his crew climbed...
keysweekly.com
CAPTAIN JOEL’S FISHIN’ HOLES: SEASONAL BITES IN MARATHON
This is my first edition of Captain Joel’s Fishin’ Holes in the Marathon Weekly. My number one goal is to keep you, the reader, informed on what’s biting, current conditions, techniques and tutorials, season openings and closures, upcoming tournaments and fishing events, significant recent catches and much more. The fishing industry is the heartbeat of the Florida Keys, especially in Marathon. I am proud to write for the Marathon Weekly as a locally-owned and -operated publication, and I’m honored to reach out to you each week in this column.
theplanetD
Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary
Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
keysweekly.com
SEVEN MILE BRIDGE RUN REGISTRATION SET FOR JANUARY
The 42nd Annual 7 Mile Bridge Run will be on April 1, 2023 and plans are to again run from west to east. Registration, which costs $100, is online only. Registration opens on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, beginning at 6 a.m. Anyone can register on this date, but only 1,500 entries are accepted and the field fills very quickly. Runners must show a photo ID when picking up their bib numbers that matches the address used to register.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
keysweekly.com
MILES TO GO: PACK IT IN FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL
(Note: This column originally appeared in the Keys Weekly’s latest Holiday magazine. available now inside local businesses and online at keysweekly.com.) This is when things get interesting, for me at least. Flights to points far north — places marked by snowflakes and swirling winds on TV weather maps —...
travelawaits.com
This Popular Key West Resort Is Now Adults-Only
Established in 1884, Ridley House in Key West has made a name for itself as the place to go for VIPs and honeymooners. The hotel is one of five Kimpton hotels in Key West — and as of November 1, 2022, it’s the only adults-only property. “The decision...
thekeywestfishingreport.com
Mild December Holds Great Fishing For Key West
December 4th 2022 December can be a pretty sketchy month weather wise here in Key West. Typically we have some regular cold fronts pushing through that can stir things up a bit. Good for offshore fishing, not great but it is the norm for inshore. This year has been a very mild late November and so far early December with not many changes coming up in the long range forecast. So, things are still “summer-ish” here in Key West and I will share what those effects will have on Key West fishing.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST’S HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE IS A HIT
One of the most popular events of Key West’s holiday season took place Dec. 3, when the Hometown Holiday Parade stepped off from Truman Avenue and White Street. The procession of about 55 floats made its way down Truman Avenue, then turned onto Duval Street. Throngs of locals and...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST CITY COMMISSION MEETING GETS CRANKY
The Dec. 6 Key West city commission meeting got snarly during a two-hour discussion of the pocket park at the top of Duval Street and the neighboring Southernmost Mansion, which paid to build the park four years ago and still pays to maintain it. It was the last commission meeting...
cbs12.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One ran and the other dropped drugs on the ground. A routine traffic stop ended with a drug arrest in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan sport utility vehicle around 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign.
