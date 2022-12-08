December 4th 2022 December can be a pretty sketchy month weather wise here in Key West. Typically we have some regular cold fronts pushing through that can stir things up a bit. Good for offshore fishing, not great but it is the norm for inshore. This year has been a very mild late November and so far early December with not many changes coming up in the long range forecast. So, things are still “summer-ish” here in Key West and I will share what those effects will have on Key West fishing.

