Five Black Luxury Advent Calendars To Count Down The Days Until Christmas

There are tons of gift options to consider for Black-owned business lovers during the holidays , from skincare sets to chocolates and more, surprising a friend or family member with one of the best luxury Advent calendars is a thoughtful way to build excitement around the holiday season. In addition to being limited-edition and highly coveted, these date-keepers usually feature a numbered door or pocket, and are packed with mini surprises that makes them the gifts that keep on giving. Many are now on sale and rapidly selling out, so there’s no time to lose. Here’s the BLAC list of five Luxury Advent calendars incorporating Black brands to count down the days until Christmas.

What is an advent calendars?

An Advent calendar use to be just for kids to get treats as they count down the days of Christmas but they are a great way to try out the beauty products or candy flavors you might have missed out on otherwise.

London’s most fashionable department store has brought their A-game once again for 2022. This year’s advent offerings includes failsafe beauty classics like Black-owned brand’s Pat McGrath blusher.

Contains Black-owned beauty brand, Briogeo’s Superfood Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Hair Mask.

2022 Advent Calendar at Dior

Lunar Beauty’s Advent Calendar 12-Days of Color Palette

Contains Black-owned beauty brand, AMI COLÉ founded by Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye

