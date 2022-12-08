ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum keeps Celtics' hot stretch in perspective

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qN9so_0jc1zj2000

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns so badly on Wednesday night that Devin Booker felt like it should have counted as two losses for his team.

That's just the type of run the Celtics continue to be on at the moment, as their 125-98 win over the best team in the West was never once in doubt.

The victory was the Celtics' eighth in their last nine games, their 17th in the last 19 games, and their 21st in 26 games this season. That 21-5 record is a far cry from last year, when the Celtics were just 13-13 through 26 games, a run of mediocrity that didn't break until the end of January.

This year, the Celtics have the best record in the NBA, two games up on the Bucks and overflowing with confidence when they take the floor each night.

But heading into the year, Jayson Tatum made it clear that his lone goal this year was winning a championship. And he's not letting the current run distract from that aim.

"While we're having fun and happy with the way we're playing, nobody in that locker is celebrating or satisfied [with] we're at," Tatum said. "None of this means anything if we don't hang a banner."

Tatum's in the midst of an MVP-worthy season himself, ranking fourth in the NBA in points per game while averaging 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, a steal and a block per game. He's shooting 48 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point range. Despite that on-floor push to elevate his own game, Tatum reiterated that the team goal remains the same.

"So that's the ultimate goal. It's a step in the right direction every night, the way we're playing, and I'm proud of that. But big win, it's a hard place to win against a really good team," Tatum said. "But ultimately, we won, and it's on to the next one."

The next one just so happens to be a Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors, on national TV on Saturday night. It'll only count as one game in the standings, but chances are the Celtics will be bringing their best energy for that one.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Grant Williams fined $20k for punching ball into stands

BOSTON -- During the Celtics' loss to the Warriors on Sunday night, Grant Williams let out his frustration by punching a basketball out of mid-air. That minor outburst has cost him some money.The NBA on Monday fined Williams $20,000 for punching that basketball into the stands.Williams was also ejected from the game for the action, which took place with less than two minutes left to play in the game. The Celtics lost, 123-107.Williams said after the game that he was trying to punch the ball into the backboard.The Celtics' West Coast trip continues on Monday night, when they take on the Clippers in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET. The trip will conclude with a Tuesday night meeting with the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Williams ejected from Celtics-Warriors for punching ball into stands

Grant Williams wasn't able to finish the Boston Celtics' 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because he was ejected late in the fourth quarter. Warriors guard Stephen Curry shot a 3-pointer after a whistle for a timeout, and when the ball hit the rim and fell toward Williams, the Celtics forward punched it into the seats at Chase Center.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Golden Knights strike in OT, Flyers fall 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored 3:21 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Friday night.After the Flyers controlled much of the action in their offensive zone for the first three minutes of the extra period, Marchessault stole the puck from Kevin Hayes, raced in on a breakaway and beat goalie Carter Hart to give Vegas its first home win against Philadelphia since Jan. 2, 2020."We didn't have the puck a lot in the overtime, and I was just lucky there to get away from Hayes," said Marchessault, who has scored a goal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy