Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Reacts to Brittney Griner’s Release

By Jayden Armant
 4 days ago

WNBA star center Brittney Griner was recently released from Russia after nearly ten months in prison.

Many in the sports world reacted to her release, including Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem.

“God is good,” Haslem said on his Instagram story.

Haslem called for Griner to be returned to the United States in the Heat’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls.

“From my Miami Heat family and the NBA family, we are still thinking about you and everything that you're going through,” Haslem said. “You're on our hearts and our minds.”

Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow in February after officials found vaping cartridges in her luggage. She was charged with possession of drugs and faced up to ten years in prison. Many were fearing she would serve the full sentence or an even longer time period. Activists and players called for Griner to be free, given the severity of the situation and her prevalence in the WNBA. Griner is one the league’s all-time greatest players.

On Dec. 8, President Joe Biden announced that Griner would be exchanged in a prisoner swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. This swap sends Bout to Moscow and Griner to the United States.

While some think this trade was overboard, many in the sports world are glad to see Griner back home with her family.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

