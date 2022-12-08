Read full article on original website
Update: Reported crash, resulting congestion on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has been cleared
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (December 11) night traffic incident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reportedly caused area congestion shortly before 9 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a crash occurred earlier in the evening and appears to have been cleared as of 9:07 p.m. The...
Woman found uninjured in car riddled with bullet holes near Mid City South early Monday morning
Car caught fire after pileup crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Saturday night
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters had to put out a car fire after several vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-10 Saturday evening. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the westbound side of the interstate past LA 415 around 6 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge. The accident happened near I-110, just north of Airline Highway at around 4:30 a.m. According to the authorities, a light drizzle was occurring as the DPS car was traveling north on Airline Highway.
Man hurt after shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night, police say
Man injured in shooting on N. Eugene Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A reported shooting on North Eugene Street left one person injured during a Sunday (December 11) night incident, officials say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the shot was fired around 7:15 p.m. and the man who was hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
EBRSO Deputies investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery. Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 A.M. and left one person hurt with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle. This...
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs
Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run accidents in Baton Rouge, with an estimated $2.5 million of suspected cocaine found in the man’s vehicle.
Police: Man found shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
Baton Rouge police investigating after woman injured during assault
Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
Suspects crash stolen bus into business, steal cigarettes, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they say stole a bus then crashed it into a local business in order to steal cigarettes. On Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Fast Lane gas station on 9150 Joor Road.
Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton (Clinton, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clinton. The accident happened on LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish, which is north of LA 37 at around 8:30 p.m. Carly Kennison, 44, of Denham Springs was on LA 63 walking in the street while wearing dark-colored clothing.
Baton Rouge police trying to identify possible armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a potential armed robbery suspect. According to a post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person photographed below is believed to be connected to an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m.
