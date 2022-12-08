ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Man injured in shooting on N. Eugene Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A reported shooting on North Eugene Street left one person injured during a Sunday (December 11) night incident, officials say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the shot was fired around 7:15 p.m. and the man who was hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs

Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run accidents in Baton Rouge, with an estimated $2.5 million of suspected cocaine found in the man’s vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police investigating after woman injured during assault

BATON ROUGE, La. 9BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police officers were called to a local hospital after a woman reported being sexually assaulted. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to Woman’s Hospital around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday and learned that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the 1500 block of Rosenwald Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

One person was shot at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Denham Springs Police searching for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted a woman Friday night. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Denham Springs Police Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police trying to identify possible armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a potential armed robbery suspect. According to a post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person photographed below is believed to be connected to an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

