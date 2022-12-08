Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
The OCFA rescued a man from swift water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday
Multiple resources were dispatched including two of the OCFA’s swift water rescue teams and their helicopter. An adult male was found in the Santa Ana river bed at Memory Lane. Rescue operation was conducted here and the person was extracted. Firefighter paramedics on scene provided treatment and follow up...
Workshop will teach street vendors, food truck operators how to obtain a health permit
The workshop will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave. The post Workshop will teach street vendors, food truck operators how to obtain a health permit appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana family sets up huge holiday display and will hold special event on Dec. 16
Looking at large-scale Christmas decorations is a favorite pastime for local residents each year, and one particular Fontana household is making spirits bright with its grand display — and with a special event for the community. Bruce and Blanca Ashton have created an elaborate holiday scene in their front...
SFGate
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
foxla.com
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity
DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
KTLA.com
Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach
A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain
Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a beach closure Friday morning.
LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows
Video has surfaced that shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair
A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
WBBJ
Officials grant California girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30
Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
foxla.com
LA City Council's Kevin de León involved in fight at holiday event in Lincoln Heights
LOS ANGELES - Kevin de León is once again at the center of controversy. Videos surfacing on social media showed the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman being involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights. In the social media video, where it doesn't show the entire...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
