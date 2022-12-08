ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

newsantaana.com

The OCFA rescued a man from swift water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday

Multiple resources were dispatched including two of the OCFA’s swift water rescue teams and their helicopter. An adult male was found in the Santa Ana river bed at Memory Lane. Rescue operation was conducted here and the person was extracted. Firefighter paramedics on scene provided treatment and follow up...
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity

DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
DOWNEY, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach

A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair

A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30

Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

