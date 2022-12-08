Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
The Food Factor: Air fryer pork chops for two
Sometimes it’s hard to find recipes that make just one or two servings. Fans of The Food Factor know I believe in “planned overs” to make the most of my time and money. But sometimes it’s nice to enjoy a smaller portion. That’s why I love this recipe for Pork Chops for Two cooked in the air fryer.
thesouthernladycooks.com
GROUND BEEF AND RICE SKILLET
This ground beef and rice skillet is perfect when you need a simple dinner. It’s full of flavor and comes together very quickly. It’s a versatile dish and reheats great. I’ve also been known to serve this dish as a dip, and it’s always a hit!
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Delish
Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet
Step 1Preheat oven to 425º. Season chicken on both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
mamalikestocook.com
Air Fryer Beets Recipe
Air fryer beets are absolutely delicious, especially when this easy side dish is drizzled with thick, dark balsamic vinegar. When I’m cooking for a crowd, I do roasted beets in the oven. However, that just doesn’t make sense for a small batch or on hot days when I don’t...
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Creamed Corn
This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is the perfect easy side dish made with simple ingredients to serve during the holidays or anytime! No oven required!. This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is super creamy, tasty and most of all easy! It only takes a handful of ingredients and a few minutes of prep. Let the crock pot do all the work and you have an amazing side dish at the end. Serve this with any of your favorite main dishes and you will have yourself a delicious meal. If you are a side dish lover like me then you should really try this Crock Pot Creamed Corn recipe.
That Ninja air fryer deal is back! Foodi MAX SmartLid air fryer is my favourite and it's £50 off at Amazon now
Whether you're an adventurous chef or a busy parent, this could be the best kitchen appliance you'll ever buy
Slow Cooker French Dip Recipe
According to Britannica, the French dip sandwich has an interesting backstory. One origin story explains that the famous sandwich was invented when Philippe Mathieu, the founder of Philippe The Original in Los Angeles, accidentally dropped a French roll into a pan filled with sauce. Turns out, it was a good mistake because the customer still wanted to eat it, and thus the French dip was born.
Take the Chill Off With Slow Cooker White Bean and Chicken Chili
Crock pot dinners, like this healthy slow cooker white chicken chili, were made with dreary weather in mind. Easy and comforting, slow cooker meals simmer away on the counter and are practically hands-off, making them smart picks when you’re tied up elsewhere (soccer carpool, piano lessons, etc.). Crockpot recipes are also one-pot wonders, which means you don’t need side dishes and clean-up time is greatly reduced—who doesn’t love that?
princesspinkygirl.com
Crockpot Breakfast Casserole
Crockpot Breakfast Casserole is the ultimate way to start your morning off right! This casserole is packed with all of your favorite breakfast ingredients – like bacon, eggs, potatoes and cheese – in one easy-to-make dish. Plus, you can prepare it ahead of time and just let it cook in the crockpot overnight. Enjoy a hot and delicious breakfast casserole with minimal effort!
WBBJ
Slow Cooker Apple Cider
Wash apples and the orange, then roughly cut into quarters. (Don’t worry about removing peels, seeds and stems.) Place in the slow cooker. Add cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. Cover with water, filling the slow cooker until it is nearly full, within one inch of the top. Cook on high 3-4 hours or on low for 6-8 hours. One hour before the cider is done cooking, us a potato masher to mash the apple and orange slices once they are soft. Finish cooking for one more hour. Strain out the apple cider juice into a clean pitcher or pot.
