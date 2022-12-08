Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Man hurt after shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said shortly before 8 p.m. it responded to the shooting on Eugene Street, just off North Boulevard. One man was struck by gunfire, and officers said his injuries appear to...
wbrz.com
Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
wbrz.com
Woman found uninjured in car riddled with bullet holes near Mid City South early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found in a car filled with bullet holes on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning. Officials said the woman was in a car near Jefferson Highway at Audubon Avenue. The car reportedly had bullet holes in the doors and its tires were flat. Officials also...
WAFB.com
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
wbrz.com
Police: Man found shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers said he died at the scene.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police investigating after woman injured during assault
BATON ROUGE, La. 9BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police officers were called to a local hospital after a woman reported being sexually assaulted. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to Woman’s Hospital around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday and learned that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the 1500 block of Rosenwald Road.
wbrz.com
EBRSO Deputies investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery. Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 A.M. and left one person hurt with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle. This...
WAFB.com
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
WAFB.com
1 person shot at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say
wbrz.com
Officers ask for help identifying person accused of armed robbery at convenience store
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was seen on camera robbing a convenience store around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 10.
brproud.com
Man injured in shooting on N. Eugene Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A reported shooting on North Eugene Street left one person injured during a Sunday (December 11) night incident, officials say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the shot was fired around 7:15 p.m. and the man who was hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police trying to identify possible armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a potential armed robbery suspect. According to a post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person photographed below is believed to be connected to an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m.
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs
Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run accidents in Baton Rouge, with an estimated $2.5 million of suspected cocaine found in the man’s vehicle.
wbrz.com
Car caught fire after pileup crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Saturday night
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters had to put out a car fire after several vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-10 Saturday evening. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the westbound side of the interstate past LA 415 around 6 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.
brproud.com
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
wbrz.com
Man dies in hospital weeks after Baton Rouge road rage shooting; accused shooter's charges upgraded
BATON ROUGE – A man who was shot after he reportedly came to lend a hand at a minor crash scene has died in the hospital weeks later, and the man who shot him is now facing a murder charge. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he...
theadvocate.com
Man shot in road rage incident last month dies of his wounds, Baton Rouge police say
A man who was shot last month after a traffic accident has died of his wounds, and the person accused of shooting him has been booked on a murder count, Baton Rouge police said Thursday. Curtis Trusclair, 31, was shot in the 4200 block of North Boulevard at 3:41 p.m....
theadvocate.com
Suspects crash stolen bus into business, steal cigarettes, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they say stole a bus then crashed it into a local business in order to steal cigarettes. On Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Fast Lane gas station on 9150 Joor Road.
