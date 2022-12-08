We really, really hate to make this announcement. We are unable to continue publishing Hard Knox Wire. The last year or so has been exceedingly difficult for us, both personally and financially. We had hoped that we could attract enough subscribers to subsidize a small, hyperlocal news publication, but we’ve been unable to consistently do so. It takes a lot of time and sweat to put together a periodical like ours as well as money, and the bleak fact is that we simply don’t have enough of any of those things to continue any longer. The recent attack on our website was the proverbial straw that broke this camel’s back, and now it’s time for us to move on to the next chapter of our story.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO