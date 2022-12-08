Read full article on original website
Cedric Tillman declares for NFL Draft, won’t play in Orange Bowl
Despite the encore to his breakout 2021 season being disrupted by injury, Cedric Tillman is ready to take his game to the next level. The Tennessee wide receiver announced via social media on Monday that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl when the Vols play Clemson in Miami later this month. Tillman was limited to just six games this season after suffering a high ankle sprain back in September, but he has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and now plans to focus on his pre-draft process after being an integral part of Tennessee’s two-year turnaround under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff.
Tennessee's season-long participation report, redshirt tracker
Tennessee’s 2022 season still has one game left with the sixth-ranked Vols still more than two weeks out from a clash with seventh-ranked Clemson in the Orange Bowl in Miami on December 30. However, with head coach Josh Heupel and the coaching staff out on the road for visits with prospects, the Early Signing Period around the corner and the NCAA transfer portal open for business and adding another dimension to the recruiting process for programs, December is very much a month where roster management comes into focus. Some of that was happening during the season, too, and Tennessee’s season-long participation report reveals which players are eligible for redshirts this season.
Tumultuous Tennessee: where the Vols go from here
Before the NCAA season began, Tennessee sat atop national and SEC rankings, ranked No. 5 in the nation by AP, No. 3 by The Next, and unanimously No. 2 in the SEC among media and coaches. But since their season began on Nov. 8, the Vols have steadily plummeted. As...
WATCH: Tennessee Linebacker Commit Has Massive State Championship Game
Tennessee football linebacker commit Jeremiah Telander capped off his high school career with a massive performance in the Georgia 6A State Championship game. Telander recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in Gainesville High School’s narrow, 35-28, loss against Langston Hughes. While his team came up short, Telander had a fantastic performance in the state championship of Georgia high school football’s second largest classification.
Tennessee Basketball Undermanned Against Maryland
Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is returning to the lineup for Tennessee Sunday against No. 13 Maryland. That doesn’t mean the Vols won’t be undermanned, however. Sophomore power forward Jonas Aidoo is out with flu-like symptoms while senior wing Josiah-Jordan James is a game time decision. Vescovi missed...
Top target, in-state Vols commitments getting visits from Heupel
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel started the final week of the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day by visiting one of the Vols' top remaining targets and a couple of their in-state commitments.
Prep Hoops: Oak Ridge boys stay unbeaten; Alcoa girls win fifth in a row
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge boys basketball team won its fifth road game of the early season Friday to stay unbeaten at 7-0 with a 63-53 win over Central. On the girls’ side, Alcoa, after dropping its first game of the season, won its fifth straight game to move to 5-1. BOYS.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
The Three Places Wawa Plans to Expand to Next
Wawa, once our little secret in the Philadelphia and southern New Jersey area has turned into an expansion monster. Wednesday, Wawa announced they are looking at launching its first stores in the states of Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO, released this statement. At Wawa,...
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
Goodbye and Thank You
We really, really hate to make this announcement. We are unable to continue publishing Hard Knox Wire. The last year or so has been exceedingly difficult for us, both personally and financially. We had hoped that we could attract enough subscribers to subsidize a small, hyperlocal news publication, but we’ve been unable to consistently do so. It takes a lot of time and sweat to put together a periodical like ours as well as money, and the bleak fact is that we simply don’t have enough of any of those things to continue any longer. The recent attack on our website was the proverbial straw that broke this camel’s back, and now it’s time for us to move on to the next chapter of our story.
Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
Big Bear Mountain breaks records for Dollywood
During IAAPA Expo 2022, officials from Dollywood theme park and roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma took the cover off the ride vehicles that will be featured on the park’s new Big Bear Mountain which opens Spring 2023 at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park. The highly-detailed coaster trains resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs...
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
'There was no empathy': Knoxville man sentenced to life as a teen fights for his freedom
Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.
Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said that crews extinguished three fires on Friday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, KFD said firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Clinton Highway near Joe Nubert Collision Center for a dumpster that was on fire. While...
