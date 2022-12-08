Read full article on original website
Top target, in-state Vols commitments getting visits from Heupel
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel started the final week of the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day by visiting one of the Vols' top remaining targets and a couple of their in-state commitments.
Cedric Tillman declares for NFL Draft, won’t play in Orange Bowl
Despite the encore to his breakout 2021 season being disrupted by injury, Cedric Tillman is ready to take his game to the next level. The Tennessee wide receiver announced via social media on Monday that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl when the Vols play Clemson in Miami later this month. Tillman was limited to just six games this season after suffering a high ankle sprain back in September, but he has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and now plans to focus on his pre-draft process after being an integral part of Tennessee’s two-year turnaround under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff.
Vols Enter Mix for PAC-12 DL Transfer
Tennessee has entered the mix for graduate transfer defensive lineman Kyon Barrs. Barrs spent the last four years with Arizona and had a solid 2022 season, totaling 39 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Last season, he had 5.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss for the Wildcats. On Saturday ...
WATCH: Tennessee Linebacker Commit Has Massive State Championship Game
Tennessee football linebacker commit Jeremiah Telander capped off his high school career with a massive performance in the Georgia 6A State Championship game. Telander recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in Gainesville High School’s narrow, 35-28, loss against Langston Hughes. While his team came up short, Telander had a fantastic performance in the state championship of Georgia high school football’s second largest classification.
Tumultuous Tennessee: where the Vols go from here
Before the NCAA season began, Tennessee sat atop national and SEC rankings, ranked No. 5 in the nation by AP, No. 3 by The Next, and unanimously No. 2 in the SEC among media and coaches. But since their season began on Nov. 8, the Vols have steadily plummeted. As...
Tennessee Basketball Undermanned Against Maryland
Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is returning to the lineup for Tennessee Sunday against No. 13 Maryland. That doesn’t mean the Vols won’t be undermanned, however. Sophomore power forward Jonas Aidoo is out with flu-like symptoms while senior wing Josiah-Jordan James is a game time decision. Vescovi missed...
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Survives Maryland Comeback Bid
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Tennessee earned a marquee non conference win Sunday afternoon, outlasting Maryland 56-53 at the Barclays Center. The Vols built a 21-point first half led and a 17-point halftime lead and managed to hang on for dear life as Maryland ended the game on an extended 24-11 run.
Tigers' Game Plan in Orange Bowl: 'You had better score'
The Clemson Tigers are preparing for a shootout in South Florida.
HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout its short history the Rivalry Showcase is evenly split - not just in wins, but points - between Knoxville and East Tennessee. The East Tennessee all-stars bested those from Knoxville Saturday night, 21-14. That’s the same score as last season’s inaugural Rivalry Showcase when Knoxville beat East Tennessee.
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
As attendance dips, churches change to stay relevant for a new wave of worshippers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's Sunday morning and a small group sits around a fire pit in a community garden under the limbs of an expansive box elder tree. Church is about to start. And it's cold. "God our Father, we are just so thankful for this time that we...
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
Police identify two found dead in East Knoxville home
The man and woman found dead in an East Knoxville home Sunday morning have been identified as Ashley Green, 38, and D’Edward Green, 35, both of Knoxville. "Medical examiners with the Regional Forensic Center have not yet made a ruling regarding the cause and manner of the victims’ deaths," a Knoxville Police department spokesperson said in a press release. "The incident is believed to be domestic related and not connected to any other recent incidents in Knoxville."
10Listens: USPS says West Knox Co. post office 'fully operational' after some people say they haven't received mail
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A few residents of some West Knox County neighborhoods said they have not received mail since Monday, and a few said they filed formal complaints with the United States Postal Service. They claimed more than 130 homes were affected in the 37931 zip code. The...
247Sports
