Despite the encore to his breakout 2021 season being disrupted by injury, Cedric Tillman is ready to take his game to the next level. The Tennessee wide receiver announced via social media on Monday that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl when the Vols play Clemson in Miami later this month. Tillman was limited to just six games this season after suffering a high ankle sprain back in September, but he has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and now plans to focus on his pre-draft process after being an integral part of Tennessee’s two-year turnaround under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO