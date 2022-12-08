Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Watch Paramore's freaky, creepy video for new single The News
"The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend" says Hayley Williams, explaining the theme of new Paramore single The News
Paramore Warn Of The Dangers Of Doomscrolling In 'The News'
The new track arrives ahead of their new album 'This Is Why.'
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez reflects on Ben Affleck split: 'I honestly felt like I was going to die'
Jennifer Lopez said her and Ben Affleck's breakup 20 years ago was so "painful" she thought she'd "die." In a new interview, the singer talked about her latest Affleck-inspired album and what the actor-director said had to say about some seemingly personal lyrics. Lopez, 53, spoke to Apple Music's Zane...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving
Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65
Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
musictimes.com
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus’ 18th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photo
Mom milestone! Julia Roberts gushed over twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on their 18th birthday. "🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you," the Ticket to Paradise star, 55, captioned a sweet throwback photo of her little ones via Instagram on Monday, November 28. In the childhood pic, Roberts held one of the babies while the second sat in front of […]
NPR
Gayle King is America's morning person
No matter how much you think you are a morning person, you are nothing compared to Gayle King. As the host of CBS Mornings, she's up before you are, looking great, feeling sharp, talking to incredibly important and famous people and basically starting the nation's day. This interview has been...
