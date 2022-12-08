ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
MTV

SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More

Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023

Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving

Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
SheKnows

Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Gayle King is America's morning person

No matter how much you think you are a morning person, you are nothing compared to Gayle King. As the host of CBS Mornings, she's up before you are, looking great, feeling sharp, talking to incredibly important and famous people and basically starting the nation's day. This interview has been...

