Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe

It's National Brownie Day, and to celebrate, try Cat Cora's delicious and festive Christmas-inspired brownie recipe.

These eggnog cheesecake marbled brownies are topped with crushed peppermint candies for a sweet, spicy and seasonally inspired bite.

Eggnog Cheesecake Brownies with Peppermint

ABCNews.com - VIDEO: Make these festive ‘Eggnog Cheesecake Brownies’ at home for the holidays

Ingredients

3/4 cup reduced eggnog

6 ounces cream cheese

4 eggs

1 1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter

9 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

2/3 cups brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 cup flour

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

To make the eggnog cheesecake filling: Reduce eggnog into a thicker concentrate, combine with cream cheese using an electric hand mixer. Whisk or beat in 1 egg, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and 1/3 cup granulated sugar until smooth and fully incorporated.

For the brownie batter : Microwave butter and chocolate chips for 2 to 3 minutes until creamy.

Combine 3 eggs and 2/3 cups brown sugar with an electric hand mixer until well combined. Slowly pour half of the chocolate butter mixture into the eggs and sugar mixture. Add the rest into the bowl and mix to combine. Add in the rest of the vanilla, salt and cocoa powder and mix well until smooth. Slowly add in 1 cup of flour.

Pour 3/4 of the mixture into a greased baking pan.

Pour all of the eggnog cheesecake filling on top. Using a rubber spatula, spread evenly over the top to the edges of the pan. Add the remaining brownie batter in large dollops. Using a knife swirl the batter until nicely marbled.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes.

Remove from the oven and set aside. Add crushed candy canes or peppermint candy to the top and gently press into the warm brownies using the back of a spoon.