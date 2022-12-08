ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, FL

Jones vs. Oak Ridge isn’t just a key basketball matchup, it’s a ‘family’ reunion

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Oak Ridge coach Steve Reece (right) and assistant Travis Aikens (middle, standing) can't help but show emotion as the Pioneers win the 2018 state championship in Lakeland. On Friday night they will be on opposite benches as Oak Ridge hosts Jones, where Aikens is head coach. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Before becoming the Jones High boys basketball head coach last season, Travis Aikens spent four years at Oak Ridge working for Steve Reece as an assistant coach, starting with the Pioneers’ 2017-18 state title season .

Aikens learned a lot from Reece. He might pick up some more pointers, or maybe spring some surprises on his mentor, when the Tigers (4-3) play at Oak Ridge (4-0) in a Friday night matchup of two of Orlando’s top teams. The varsity game is set to tip off at 7:30.

One of Reece’s priorities he adopted was ramping up his team’s regular season schedule to put players in front of college recruiters and scouts while preparing them to compete against Florida’s best in the state playoffs.

“Reece always played a national schedule. That was new to me,” Aikens said this week. “Taking kids to different places so they can see new things and they can be seen [by scouts and recruiters]. The more players we can get into [college], the better their lives.”

Oak Ridge, which was No. 3 in SourceHoops’ preseason Class 7A rankings, will certainly be a marquee opponent for the Tigers, who were pegged as No. 2 in 5A. Both teams returned almost everything from strong 2021-22 seasons.

Jones was a surprise final four team and is a favorite to return to Lakeland for the FHSAA state tournament. Aikens and his guys already are being tested by a schedule that includes all the 7A and 6A big boys in the Metro Conference and more.

The Tigers have lost three competitive games away from home, including neutral-court losses to independent power West Oaks and Tri-Cities of Georgia. On Wednesday, they lost on a school-night road trip to 6A Gainesville Buchholz, 64-62.

In the win column is a 78-75 double-overtime victory vs. 7A No. 8 Windermere, a 70-67 win against another ranked 5A team, Leesburg, and a 70-57 conquest of Edgewater.

Next week, Jones hosts 6A No. 9 Wekiva (5-1) on Wednesday and 7A No. 3 Olympia (4-0) on Friday. And in the week before Christmas, the Tigers will play in the Dec. 19-22 Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Reece, whose team will play in the top Tarkanian high school bracket, used his clout to help get Jones its invite.

“Trav is family,” he said. “I know Oak Ridge vs. Jones is a big rivalry, but we’re all family. I did believe Travis was the best person for the job. His heart has always been with Jones High School. He’s doing a phenomenal job with the boys.”

Oak Ridge, with five juniors and two sophomores as its top seven players, has wins against Tri-Cities (77-62) and Windermere (62-56) and won 86-76 at state-ranked Villages Charter on Tuesday.

Its deep roster includes 6-foot-2 guard Elijah Elliott, rated one of the state’s top junior prospects, and sophomore point guard Jalen Reece who already is collecting college scholarship offers.

Omari Henry, a 6-1 junior, is Jones’ leading scorer to date.

“These kids have been playing with each other or against each other since third grade. It’s going to be fun,” Reece said of Friday’s game.

The Pioneers will continue their own challenging schedule with a Saturday afternoon game against 3A No. 8 Clearwater Calvary Christian in the Orlando Health Hoopfest at Windermere Prep. Calvary got off to a 5-0 start after a 22-5 season in 2021-22.

Basketball bits

Cole White scored 24 points and Windermere High dealt Wekiva its first loss, 75-69, on Wednesday.

Evans, off to a 4-0 start, plays at Windermere on Friday night; then plays also-unbeaten Central Florida Christian Academy (2-0) in a Saturday afternoon game at Oviedo’s Hoops with a Heart event.

Master’s Academy is 5-0 going into a Friday game at Lake Howell (3-1).

Colonial (5-0), which plays Evans and Master’s in January, has held opponents to 35 points per game.

International Community is off to a 7-0 start going into a Friday home game vs. Legacy Charter. Colin Fletcher, a 6-3 junior, is averaging 19.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Comets.

Umatilla is 3-0 with over 15 steals per game.

Harmony (4-1) scored a 54-47 win against Kissimmee Osceola, its first against the Kowboys since the 2012-13 season.

Hoops happenings

Here are the matchups for this weekend’s two Orlando area showcase events:

All proceeds from the Hoops with a Heart are devoted to supporting former Bishop Moore player and coach Rob Graham, who suffered cardiac arrest at age 34. Graham collapsed while coaching the Hornets in a 2005 district championship game vs. Eustis in Tavares and has had a litany of medical and financial hardships.

The two-day Windermere Prep event tips off Friday with a tripleheader that includes Poinciana (3-0) against Ponte Vedra (4-0) and No. 1 2A Orlando Christian Prep (4-1) vs. 5A No. 3 Jacksonville Riverside.

Orlando Health Hoopfest

At Windermere Prep

Admission: $10 per day.

Friday

Windermere Prep vs. Santa Fe Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Poinciana vs. Ponte Vedra, 6

OCP vs. Riverside, 7:30

Saturday

The First Academy vs. Horizon, noon

Ponte Vedra vs. Tampa Catholic, 1:30

Oak Ridge vs. Clearwater Calvary Christian, 3

Windermere High vs. Jacksonville Riverside, 4:30

Lake Highland Prep vs. Gateway Charter, 6

Windermere Prep vs. Berkeley Prep 7:30

Hoops with a Heart

At Oviedo High School

Admission: $20.

Saturday

Lake Mary at Bishop Moore, 10 a.m.

West Orange vs. Lake Brantley, 11:30

Evans vs. CFCA, 1 p.m.

Hagerty vs. Oviedo (girls), 2:30

Hagerty vs. Mainland, 4

Apopka vs. Master’s Academy, 5:30

Bishop Snyder vs. Oviedo, 7

Perry on point

Rob Perry, who helped Oak Ridge win its 2018 state championship as an unheralded and lightly recruited glue guard, was named Player of the Week in the Missouri Valley Conference after leading Murray State (5-3) to two overtime victories. He scored 30 points, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers in a win vs. Valparaiso, and scored 20 — plus the winning 3 — in OT against Illinois State.

Perry, who began his college career at Stetson, was 9-for-15 on 3s and 9-for-9 on free throws in those wins.

Watch list

Next week’s key games include:

Monday: Wekiva at University and Winter Park at Oak Ridge

Wednesday: Evans at Olympia and Wekiva at Jones

Thursday: Edgewater at Evans and OCP at Lake Minneola

Friday: Olympia at Jones, Apopka at Wekiva and Master’s at Lake Brantley

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
