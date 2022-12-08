ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Spanish Fort hosts annual Spirit of Christmas Parade

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort celebrated the holidays in style on Saturday with its annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. The event, held at the Eastern Shore Center, had it all, from dancing nutcrackers and Christmas characters to live ballerinas in snow globes!. The Spanish Fort High School...
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup for the Ultimate Beach Vacation

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Hangout is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, and rock artists at one of North America’s most beautiful beaches.
GULF SHORES, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
thisisalabama.org

How this Alabama teacher is rebuilding a high school band program

At a recent away football game in Citronelle, Alabama, B.C. Rain High School’s new principal, Kerensa Williams – a Rain alumna – was in attendance. She cheered for the players, of course, but she also was there to support the Mobile school’s Sound of Spirit Marching Band. At one point, the two bands were “battling across the stands, as they always do,” she says. In an impressive display of showmanship, as the Rain band held a note, its director, Kendall Forde, walked all the way across the field to the other side and then, with a flourish, stopped them, not unlike an HBCU band might do.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Zaxby’s Player of Year: Ryan Williams, Saraland WR

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Saraland High School wide receiver Ryan Williams on being named WKRG 2022 Zaxby’s Player of the Year! Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State Championship. The sophomore star had four touchdowns in the title game against Mountain Brook and took home MVP honors. The 2025 […]
SARALAND, AL
utv44.com

Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
DAPHNE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Christmas tree lighting postponed due to weather

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Historical Preservation Commission have decided that the Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 11 will be postponed due to weather. According to a release from city officials, the commission will be moving it to some time in the future. That day and time are not known as […]
PRICHARD, AL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foley Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Foley is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Baldwin County area. Top brands for gifting – such as J. Crew, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG

Microwave Chocolate Fudge with Lucy Greer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make Microwave Chocolate Fudge. Prep Time: minutes. Cook Time: 2 minutes. Ingredients. 16 oz powdered sugar. ½ cup cocoa powder. ¼...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
MOBILE, AL

